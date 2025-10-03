Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot More than Half a Billion

Submit Release
$2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Purchased in Moss Point Still Unclaimed

JACKSON, MISS. – Hot on the heels of last month’s historic $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot win—the second-largest in U.S. lottery history—the nation could be gearing up for another monumental run as tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $520 million with an estimated cash value of $240.1 million.

Players across Mississippi are joining the excitement as the jackpot climbs near half a billion dollars. This marks one of the largest Mega Millions prizes of the year, offering players a life-changing opportunity. Mississippi had multiple big winners during September’s historic jackpot run, along with a $2 million Mega Millions winner on a ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center in Moss Point. That prize has yet to be claimed.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 per play and can be purchased from any licensed Mississippi Lottery retailer. Every ticket includes a multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to 5 times.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central Time. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on draw nights to be eligible.

Jackpot Update

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $195 million with an estimated cash value of $90.5 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $4.07 million with a cash value of $1.88 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $88,000.

