First City Credit Union Modernizes Member Communications with Eltropy

Credit Union prioritizes digital-first communications to better connect with members

The Eltropy team showed us they were aligned with our member-first mindset, and that created the trust that made this decision easy for us.” — Sam Tate, Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer, First City Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, announced today that First City Credit Union has selected its unified platform to improve how it communicates with members across all departments and channels. The partnership is a key step in the credit union's progress towards becoming a digital-first organization.First City Credit Union's journey began with leadership seeking a better way to connect with members for the best member experience possible. The credit union first used Eltropy for its lending department and saw immediate success, which built confidence in the platform’s ability to handle everything from secure texting to a broader AI strategy. The initial project showed that Eltropy could combine communication vendors into a single, cohesive system, a critical step for a growing institution."At First City Credit Union, we don't just adopt technology for the sake of technology—we embrace transformation. When we considered Eltropy, we wanted a partner who understood our vision to meet members where they are and deliver experiences that reflect their lives, not just their accounts," said Sam Tate, Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer at First City Credit Union. "The Eltropy team showed us they were aligned with our member-first mindset, and that created the trust that made this decision easy for us."Connecting with Members, Anytime, AnywhereThis new communications platform will allow First City to:- Give members a choice in how they communicate, whether by text, voice, or chat.- Consolidate communication from various departments into one single platform.- Use AI to automate routine interactions and provide faster, round-the-clock service.- Help staff work more efficiently, dedicating more time to complex member needs."This isn't just a vendor relationship—it's a strategic move to elevate how we serve, connect, and grow together," added Tate.The decision to expand the Eltropy partnership was driven by the desire to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for both members and employees. During the LA fires in January, for instance, the credit union used Eltropy's platform for texting with staff to check in on their safety, showing the value of having a reliable system for keeping everyone connected during a difficult time.Eltropy’s Commitment to Community"First City Credit Union isn't just adopting new technology; they're thoughtfully building a member experience that aligns with how people want to communicate today," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Their member-first approach perfectly matches our platform's design. We built Eltropy to solve the communication gaps that frustrate both members and staff."The partnership marks a significant milestone in First City's move toward digital-first operations, with Eltropy positioned as a key technology partner.About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions. Its AI-driven communications tools give financial institutions the ability to communicate, automate, and improve operations and engagement across the institution—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, institutions can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, and Voice, all integrated into a single platform.About First City Credit UnionFounded in 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, First City Credit Union (so named since 1985) provides personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in southern California. As Angelenos serving Angelenos, First City helps its members build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, investments, and more. With more than $900 million in assets, 56,000 members, and capital reserves of 13% of assets, First City is among the nation’s strongest financial institutions. For more information, call 800.934.2489, visit firstcitycu.org , or follow First City on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.