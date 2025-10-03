New Poetry Collection 'Spirit Nation: Poems From A Heretical Faith' Challenges Traditional Faith and Societal Values

Spirit Nation: Poems From A Heretical Faith John Patrick Acevedo enjoys his progress despite his losses. Acevedo has now published 12 poetry books through Synergy Press, Xlibris US Publishing, and Glasslink Solutions, LLC.

GUAYNABO, UNITED STATES, PUERTO RICO, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- --Synergy Press proudly announces the release of Spirit Nation: Poems from A Heretical Faith , a provocative new poetry collection by John Patrick Acevedo . Residing in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Acevedo delves into themes of faith, identity, and the nature of giving and taking, exploring them through an unconventional lens rooted in his concept of "Holy Bible Sociology." This is Acevedo’s first fully original poetry collection, and it is available now through Synergy Press.In Spirit Nation, Acevedo offers a compelling interpretation of the Old and New Testaments, dividing them by two opposing forces: war and peace. He argues that the struggle between the “hate of the mind” and the “pride of the soul” in the Old Testament is balanced by the “lust of the body” and “love of the heart” in the New Testament. Through these dichotomies, Acevedo suggests that pride, love, malice, and charity are integral to the human experience, serving as pathways toward self-knowledge and spiritual resilience. His poetry speaks to the interplay between the human soul and societal expectations, with themes that resonate in both religious and secular realms.John Patrick Acevedo, a graduate of Boston University with a background in Public Relations and Sociology, has spent over two decades crafting his poetic voice and philosophy. After retiring from a top sales career with Best Buy, Acevedo has dedicated himself to the study and expression of spiritual and social dynamics, coining the term “Holy Bible Sociology” to describe his unique synthesis of Biblical principles and modern social critiques. His writing, which examines the human condition through the lens of “give and take,” has been shaped by his experiences in Puerto Rico, where he lives and actively promotes his work in libraries and bookstores.Acevedo’s poems often explore the concept of “Spirit Nation” as a higher ideal, transcending the confines of national identity. His words challenge readers to reflect on the balance between individual accountability and the larger societal forces of market and government, posing questions about compassion, faith, and our responsibilities to one another.Quote from the Author“‘Spirit Nation’ is about the Logos, Pathos, and Ethos that my life, love, and work have given me and taken from me,” Acevedo explains. “It’s a book of truths, exploring the world of ‘have and have-nots’ and the push-pull relationship between worker and market. I hope to foster a ‘family of faith’ beyond geographic and political boundaries, rooted in the fundamental mysteries of both the Old and New Testaments.”For more information about Spirit Nation: Poems From A Heretical Faith, please visit synergy-press.org. Watch John Patrick Acevedo read from his collection and share insights on his philosophy on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnPatrickAcevedo (John Patrick Acevedo Synergy Press).“So farewell until we meet again. Alone tonight, I drain Maui pebbles from socks down a clogged small hotel sink as my Mai-Tai speaksof something hard my son was working on, roses on Valentine´s Day.” --Taken from “Roses on Valentine’s Day” by John Patrick Acevedo.To learn more about John Patrick Acevedo and explore his inspiring journey and literary works, visit his official website at https://synergy-press.org

