'Daily Words of Encouragement To Live By' Offers Hope and Healing in Challenging Times

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- “In a world where many face trials that test their resilience, Rev. Dr. Jim Bostic ’s Daily Words of Encouragement To Live By delivers much-needed inspiration and guidance. This daily devotional, published by WestBow Press, is designed to offer strength and hope to those feeling burdened by life’s many challenges, from financial struggles to family conflicts and health concerns. With 556 pages of uplifting content, each entry provides a pathway to renewed faith, healing, and encouragement, making this book a valuable companion for anyone seeking spiritual support in their daily lives.Rev. Dr. Jim Bostic, a respected leader in both ministry and community service, brings a lifetime of experience and wisdom to his writing. Born in Yonkers, New York, he has dedicated decades to empowering others through his work as a minister, community leader, and former professional basketball player. Dr. Bostic has served as the Senior Pastor and Founder of the New Beginnings International House of Worship and is a recognized advocate for youth and family programs as the former Executive Director of the Nepperhan Community Center. His extensive ministry work includes teaching Bible study classes in correctional facilities and preaching internationally, from the United States to Africa and Haiti.Dr. Bostic's extensive background in ministry and community service has earned him over two hundred awards and recognitions from local and national organizations, including citations from the President of the United States. His deep commitment to supporting individuals through life’s struggles shines through in Daily Words of Encouragement To Live By, offering practical, faith-based solutions for readers looking to find renewed purpose and inner peace.Rev. Dr. Jim Bostic, Th.D, has touched countless lives as both a spiritual leader and community advocate. A graduate of Bibleway Institute of New England and the Open Bible Institute and Theological Seminary, Dr. Bostic is a dedicated pastor, former professional athlete, and family man. His experience in both the public and private sectors has allowed him to build a life dedicated to helping others, from mentoring youth in sports to serving incarcerated individuals with spiritual guidance.For more information or to order a copy, visit https://jimbostic.net/book/ To learn more about Rev. Dr. Jim Bostic and explore his inspiring journey and literary works, visit his official website at www.jimbostic.net

