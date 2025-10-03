Platinum Pro Painting Announces End-Of-Summer Promotion for New Clients

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Pro Painting, a premier painting contractor in Saskatoon, is excited to announce a special 10% discount for new clients to mark the end of the summer season. This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity for homeowners and businesses to revitalize their properties with a professional paint job. New customers can take advantage of this promotion by using the code "Platinum" when booking their service before the end of October.Platinum Pro Painting offers a comprehensive suite of services for both residential and commercial projects, including detailed exterior and interior painting . The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality results, utilizing premium paints and materials to ensure a lasting and flawless finish. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to providing a seamless and efficient service, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail."As we transition into the new season, we want to give new clients a special opportunity to experience the quality and professionalism that define our work," said a representative from Platinum Pro Painting. "A new coat of paint can dramatically enhance any space, and we're thrilled to help more members of the Saskatoon community transform their homes and businesses."As a fully insured and founder-led company, Platinum Pro Painting places a high value on customer satisfaction. They offer complimentary, no-obligation estimates and consultations to assist clients in planning and realizing their painting projects.About Platinum Pro Painting:Platinum Pro Painting is a leading painting company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , offering a wide array of interior and exterior painting services . With a steadfast commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, they have established themselves as a trusted name in the local painting industry.

