Paula F. Sardinas, President & CEO

“Putting people over politics — amplifying community priorities and accountability ahead of the 2025 elections.”

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Over Politics Candidate Forum to Uplift Community Voices and Demand Accountability Ahead of 2025 Elections

Sponsored by Byrd Barr Place in partnership with the WA Build Back Black Alliance and FMS Global Strategies

📅 Monday, October 13, 2025 | 4:00–8:00 PM

📍 Byrd Barr Place (Seattle) • Catered hors d’oeuvres + Live DJ

🎤 Tagline: Your Voice. Your Vote. You Decide.

Media Contact:

Paula Sardinas, Chief Advocate, WA Build Back Black Alliance (WBBA)

📧 info@fmsglobalstrategies.com | 📞 206-823-9344

In the spirit of the civil rights leaders who insisted that justice and equity are non-negotiable, Byrd Barr Place, together with the WA Build Back Black Alliance (WBBA) and FMS Global Strategies, will host the People Over Politics Candidate Forum on Monday, October 13, 2025. This gathering is more than a political event—it is a call to conscience, placing community voices at the center of decisions that will shape Seattle and King County for generations.

Moderated by Paula Sardinas (FMS Global Strategies), Dr. Angela Griffin (Byrd Barr Place), and Jacob Feleke (Community Advocate), the forum is designed to move beyond campaign soundbites. It will call candidates to speak truthfully about equity, safety, housing, education, and justice—the unfinished work of freedom movements past and present.

Confirmed Candidate Line-Up

Mayor of Seattle: Bruce Harrell, Katie Wilson

King County Executive: Girmay Zahilay, Claudia Balducci

Seattle City Council, Position 9: Sara Nelson, Dionne Foster

Seattle City Attorney: Ann Davison, Erika Evans

“Our elders fought for the right not only to vote but to be heard. This forum stands on that legacy,” said Paula Sardinas, Chief Advocate of WBBA. “Candidates must show us their plans, not their slogans. Our families deserve measurable commitments on justice, housing, and opportunity.”

“For more than 60 years, Byrd Barr Place has stood shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors,” said Dr. Angela Griffin, CEO of Byrd Barr Place. “This is about people over politics. It is about affirming the dignity, the power, and the lived experiences of communities that have too often been pushed aside.”

Program & Format

- Doors open at 4:00 PM with hors d’oeuvres and a live DJ.

- Candidates will engage in moderated conversations by race-specific segments with equal speaking opportunities.

- Audience questions will be selected from community submissions, ensuring that voices from across neighborhoods and lived experiences guide the dialogue.

Attendance & Media

- Free and open to the public; space is limited. Early arrival encouraged.

- Media check-in begins at 3:30 PM with opportunities for interviews.

- Accessibility accommodations available upon request: info@fmsglobalstrategies.com

Event Partners

- Byrd Barr Place (Sponsor)

- WA Build Back Black Alliance (WBBA)

- FMS Global Strategies

