Capital Access Alliance WA Build Back Black Alliance

WBBA Joins Capital Access Alliance, Urging WA Delegation’s Support of DCA Act

WBBA is a community of dedicated organizations focused on advancing the needs of BIPOC underserved communities across Washington. The DCA Act will provide significant benefits for our members.” — Paula Sardinas, CEO & Founder, (WBBA)

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WBBA Joins Capital Access Alliance, Urging WA Delegation’s Support of DCA Act

The new bill would authorize more accessible and affordable travel to the nation’s Capital

Today, the Washington Build Back Black Alliance announced it has joined the Capital Access Alliance (CAA), a broad coalition of companies and organizations to support an increase in the number of direct flights into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The announcement comes as a new federal bill, known as the Direct Capital Access Act (DCA Act), has been introduced in Congress, with lawmakers intending to pursue its adoption within the Congressional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization bill this fall.

The DCA Act would make air travel to the Washington, D.C. region more affordable and accessible by authorizing 28 additional in- and beyond-perimeter flights to and from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). These new flight allocations would be divided among the airlines serving DCA. DCA is currently the only airport in the country governed by an obscure federal regulation established by Congress, known as the “perimeter rule,” which limits the number of flights that can land or take off each day outside a 1,250-mile radius.

An increase in the number of direct flights to and from DCA, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, would help increase consumer options, lower ticket prices, spur economic growth, and generate more business opportunities for the Puget Sound region.

“We are proud to add our voices to the Capital Access Alliance in urging for long-overdue reform to our nation’s travel regulations, which will undoubtedly have a significant impact on local communities and our economy," said Paula Sardinas, CEO and Founder of the Washington Build Back Black Alliance (WBBA).

"WBBA is a community of hundreds of dedicated organizations that focus on advancing the needs of BIPOC and underserved communities across Washington. As we continue to lead advocacy efforts in the halls of Congress, connect markets for small businesses, lead student tours of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or strive to make air travel more cost-competitive, the DCA Act will provide significant benefits for our members."

“The Washington Build Back Black Alliance is a key addition to CAA that will show Washington’s congressional delegation how serious stakeholders in the Evergreen state are about increasing affordable air travel to Washington, D.C.,” said CAA spokesperson Brian Walsh. “Adding flights to and from DCA will be critical to WBBA’s mission of advancing generational wealth and economic prosperity for Washington’s BIPOC communities. We are grateful for the important work of WBBA, and their membership within CAA makes the goal of boosting access to affordable air travel a more feasible reality.”

Fast Facts: Expanding Direct Access to DCA

• Currently, DCA is the only airport in the nation subject to a federally imposed “perimeter rule,” which limits the number of flights allowed to take off and land outside a 1,250-mile radius.

• The “perimeter rule” was created in 1966, but U.S. air traffic has increased 10-fold since the 1960s.

• Forty percent of beyond-perimeter passengers must make at least one connection when flying to or from Washington, D.C.

• The “perimeter rule” limits flight options and results in higher ticket prices.

• Ninety-five percent of beyond-perimeter markets are severely underserved.

• Authorizing more in- and beyond-perimeter slots to DCA would save consumers on ticket prices and allow more than 2,000 passengers per day to be connected by non-stop flights to beyond-perimeter markets.

