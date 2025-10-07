CASABOT Selected for ElevenLabs Grant Program to Humanize Interaction in AI Home

Through the ElevenLabs Grant Program, CASABOT enhances BOTty™ with state-of-the-art voice synthesis for natural, adaptive interaction.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASABOT , the world’s first AI Home platform, today announced its selection under the ElevenLabs Grant Program, unlocking new capabilities in voice personalization and human–machine interaction.The collaboration will integrate ElevenLabs’ industry-leading voice synthesis into BOTty ™, CASABOT’s AI digital butler. Through this enhancement, BOTty will gain the ability to speak with distinct personalities and tones, creating more natural, personalized, and emotionally engaging interactions across AI Homes.“Human beings naturally respond to voices. Some tones resonate with one person, while others may appeal to someone else. There is no right or wrong in that — it is deeply individual,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, CEO of CASABOT. “By allowing BOTty to adapt its voice and personality, we are making the AI Home experience not only intelligent, but also truly personal.”This milestone highlights CASABOT’s role as a pioneer in the AI Home market, where voice and personality play a critical role in bridging the gap between technology and daily life. The company’s vision of AI Home as the “fifth utility” is strengthened by giving users the freedom to choose how their AI interacts with them — whether through a calm and reassuring presence, an energetic motivator, or a professional guide.About CASABOTCASABOTis an AI Home platform that orchestrates thousands of devices across multiple standards into one unified experience. Through its proprietary BOTty™ digital butler, CASABOT transforms properties into adaptive, intelligent environments where technology serves people seamlessly and intuitively. Founded and headquartered in Dubai, CASABOT operates globally with a mission to establish the home as the fifth utility.About ElevenLabsElevenLabs is the world’s most advanced voice AI research lab and deployment platform, providing tools for creating the most realistic, versatile, and contextually aware voices. Its technology powers voice interaction for applications spanning entertainment, accessibility, education, and beyond.

