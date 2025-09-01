CASABOT Holdings Relocates to Abu Dhabi Global Market to Accelerate Global Expansion

CASABOT Holdings is relocating to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Operating HQ remains in Dubai as UAE-born smart home innovator strengthens its international footprint.

Relocating CASABOT Holdings to ADGM gives us the international platform we need to accelerate our mission: making CASABOT the fifth utility in every household worldwide.” — Mario Schiano Lo Moriello

ABU DHABI, ADGM, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASABOT , the UAE-born pioneer in AI-powered smart home automation, today announced the relocation of CASABOT Holdings to Abu Dhabi Global Market ( ADGM ) to strengthen its international growth strategy. The company’s operating global HQ remains in Dubai, continuing to lead product development and operations.The move positions CASABOT at the center of one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs, giving the company access to:• 🌐 A trusted international legal and regulatory framework• 🤝 A strong network of global investors and partners• 📈 A launchpad for scaling across new markets“Dubai will always be our base of operations,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder & CEO of CASABOT. “Relocating CASABOT Holdings to ADGM gives us the international platform we need to accelerate our mission: making CASABOT the fifth utility in every household worldwide.”CASABOT is redefining smart living by running all automation on-premise, ensuring privacy, seamless interoperability, and adaptive AI that evolves with its users. With partnerships forming across real estate developers and telecom providers, CASABOT is on track to become a global infrastructure player in the smart living space.About CASABOTCASABOT is an AI-driven smart home automation company founded in the UAE with Swiss roots and a global outlook. Its privacy-first platform eliminates complexity, fragmentation, and cloud dependency, making smart living effortless and accessible. CASABOT’s mission is to bring automation as the fifth utility to every household on the planet.

