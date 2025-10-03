Fire Prevention Week 2025: Lithium-ion batteries in your home

HAMILTON, ON–From October 5 to 11, 2025, the City of Hamilton is recognizing Fire Prevention Week, with this year’s theme focused on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries. Under the banner "Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,"the Hamilton Fire Department is encouraging all residents to take simple but essential precautions when buying, charging and recycling battery-powered devices.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, scooters and other household items. While these batteries are efficient and convenient, they can pose serious fire risks.

“Fire Prevention Week is a reminder to all Hamiltonians that safety starts at home. This year’s focus on lithium-ion batteries is especially important, given how common these devices have become in our daily lives. By taking simple precautions, we can all help prevent fires and protect our families. I want to sincerely thank the Hamilton Fire Department for their dedication and ongoing efforts to keep our community safe through education, prevention, and emergency response.” said Mayor Andrea Horwath.

Safety tips for residents:

When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL or CSA. This mark means the product meets important safety standards.

Charge lithium-ion batteries on a hard, flat surface, away from flammable materials like beds, couches or curtains.

Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could start a fire. Recycle your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location. Visit recycleyourbatteries.ca to find a recycling spot near you.

“As technology advances, we must also reflect on how we need to protect our homes and families. This Fire Prevention Week, we are reminded of the growing role lithium-ion batteries play in our daily lives and our responsibility to use them safely,” said City Manager, Marnie Cluckie. “The City of Hamilton is committed to supporting education and awareness that helps residents buy, charge and recycle responsibly.”

While this year’s campaign highlights the importance of lithium-ion battery safety, the Hamilton Fire Department also reminds residents that smoke alarms and home escape planning remain critical components of fire prevention. In the event of a fire, having a working smoke alarm is extremely important. To stay prepared, residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms every month and regularly practice home fire escape plans with everyone in the household.

“We’ve seen an increase in fires in our community linked to lithium-ion batteries. That’s why this safety message is so important. By using only certified, manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers, avoiding overcharging and disposing of batteries properly at designated drop-off locations, residents can help reduce the risk of dangerous and preventable fires in their homes. Please remember to check your smoke alarms monthly and know and practice your residential home escape plans.” said Fire Chief David Cunliffe.

A commitment to everyday fire safety helps protect homes, families and the entire community. Fire Prevention Week serves as an important reminder to stay vigilant, practice fire safety and build a safer Hamilton.