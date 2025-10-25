Canada Post Strike - Impacts to City Services

As of September 26, 2025 the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are on strike.



The final installment of the 2025 property tax bill and final Vacant Unit Tax (VUT) installment remains due on September 30, 2025. To avoid future postal delays, property owners can:

We appreciate your patience and understanding. Our goal is to ensure a smooth and convenient property tax payment process for all residents.

The City of Hamilton is asking residents to make alternative arrangements to ensure the timely receipt of their payment to the City.

Payment options may include:

Online for specific services such as Licensing, Recreation, and Provincial Offences.

In-person at the service location at City Hall or a Municipal Service Centre .

. Over-the-phone for certain services such as Provincial Offences Office and Animal Services.

Property tax payments can be made at most banks or financial institutions in person, at the automated teller machine (ATM), or through online or telephone banking. As a reminder, all banks will be closed on September 30 in observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The City will continue to update this page as the situation evolves, and thanks residents for their cooperation as we work through the disruption together.

Accounts Payable Vendor Payments

Staff will email and phone vendors with cheques impacted by the potential postal disruption. Vendors can pick up a cheque once they are contacted.

The pick-up time and location will be provided by email or phone. The name of the individual picking up will be required. ID is required, and a form must be completed at the time of cheque pick-up.

AP inquiries can be directed to the AP General Line - 905-546-2424 ext. 2214 or by email [email protected]

Please Note: cheque pick-up option is only available during the Postal Disruption.

Administrative Penalties (including Parking, Municipal Law, Licensing & Animal Services)

Payment options include:

Reminder/Aging Notices regarding issued Administrative Penalties will be impacted.

If you have any concerns, please free to call 905-546-2782 and listen carefully to the options or contact us by email at [email protected].

Animal Services

Payment options include:

CityHousing Hamilton

Tenants should regularly check their front doors/mailboxes adjacent to their units and not Canada Post superboxes for letters/notices from CityHousing Hamilton.

Time-sensitive paperwork can be delivered to 181 Main St W, 3rd floor, or provided to a CityHousing Hamilton staff member during site office hours.

Customer Payments

Payments can be made through EFT, please contact Andrea Braccio - 905-546-2424 ext. 2771 or [email protected]

Payments can be made at the Municipal Service Centres. You must bring in your City of Hamilton AR invoice.

Licensing

Payment options include:

In-person by visiting 77 James Street North, Suite 250 or 71 Main Street W., 1st Floor

Over-the-phone by calling 905-546-2782, option 3

If you have any concerns, please free to call 905-546-2782 and listen carefully to the options or contact us by email at [email protected] .

Municipal Law

Payment options include:

In-person by visiting 77 James Street North, Suite 250 or 71 Main Street W., 1st Floor

Over-the-phone by calling 905-546-2782, option 1

If you have any concerns, please call 905-546-2782 and listen carefully to the options or contact us by email at [email protected] .

Ontario Works

Those clients who rely on paper cheques may be impacted.

City staff will contact the client by phone or electronically to advise them of office pick-up options for printed cheques.

For information about other payment methods or paperless communications please contact Ontario Works at 905-546-4800 between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Parking

Payment options include:

Online at www.hamilton.ca/pay-your-ticket

Drop boxes are available at the rear of City Hall, 71 Main St. W and the Hamilton Municipal Parking System office located at 80 Main St. W. Please do not put cash in the drop box (cheque or money order only).

In person at the Hamilton Municipal Parking System and any of the Municipal Service Centre locations.

Planning Act Notices

The City of Hamilton is required in accordance with the Planning Act to provide notice to the community for:

Committee of Adjustment and Delegated Consent Authority

Development Applications

Official Plan Amendment, Zoning By-law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision Applications

Notice of a Complete Application

Mail to a designated area (varies depending on the application from between 60 to 120 metres) is one method of notification, however, the City also uses other methods to provide notification:

Provincial Offences Administration – Tickets

Payment options include:

Online by visiting www.paytickets.ca

In-person by visiting 50 Main Street East, Room 110, Hamilton, ON L8N 1E9, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Over-the-phone by calling (905) 540-5592

You can also retrieve fine and court date information by visiting www.ontario.ca/ticketsandfines.

Property Tax

Payment options include:

At most banks or financial institutions in person, at the automated teller machine (ATM), or through their internet or telephone banking. Retain your receipt. Note: Property roll numbers are assigned to the property, not the property owner. Please ensure that the bank and on-line banking information reflects your correct 11‑digit roll number to avoid payments being applied to the incorrect property. You will be charged a fee to correct a misapplied payment.

In person at Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main Street West or at your local Municipal Service Centre in Ancaster, Dundas (closed Fridays), Flamborough (closed Fridays) Glanbrook and Stoney Creek from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours drop boxes are available at these locations.

in Ancaster, Dundas (closed Fridays), Flamborough (closed Fridays) Glanbrook and Stoney Creek from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours drop boxes are available at these locations. Joining one of our five convenient pre-authorized payment plans, for which there is no fee to join.

Please visit our website for more detailed information at www.hamilton.ca/tax.

Protective Plumbing Program Grant Cheque Information

Cheques will be available for pick up at 330 Wentworth Street North, between 8:30 am and 3 pm.

Property Owners should call 905-546-2489 to verify that their cheque is available for pick-up before coming to 330 Wentworth Street North.

Property Owners will be required to show Identification in order to pick up the grant cheque.

If you have any questions, please free to call 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Public Health Services

Payment options include:

In-person by visiting 110 King Street West, 2nd Floor, Hamilton, ON L8P 4S6. Please make cheques or money orders payable to the City of Hamilton.

For Food Safety Courses and Inspections, visit the Municipal Service Centres .

. Mail addressed to Public Health Services can also be dropped off in-person by visiting 110 King Street West, 2nd Floor, Hamilton, ON L8P 4S6.

We encourage patients to drop off applications for dental programs in-person at any of our clinic locations.

If you have any concerns, please contact us by email at [email protected].

Vacant Unit Tax

The final installment of the 2025 final Vacant Unit Tax (VUT) remains due on September 30, 2025.

To submit your occupancy status declaration, Notice of Complaint or Appeal, please choose one of these options:

If a payment was mailed prior to the strike and is postmarked on or before September 30, any applicable penalties and interest (P&I) for property taxes and VUT will be reversed.

Waste

Mailing requests for waste guides and trash tags are delayed due to the CUPW strike.

Waste guides and trash tags are available for in-person pick up at Municipal Service Centres

Water

All required documentation for the following programs can be dropped off at the Hamilton Water Storefront located at 330 Wentworth St. North, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.