A&R Group Acquires Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge, Expanding its Southeastern U.S. Portfolio

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens A&R Group’s Presence in Louisiana and Expands Its Growing Portfolio to 27 Hotels Across the Southeast

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&R Group, a leading hotel development and investment firm based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has announced the acquisition of Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge. This latest addition to its growing portfolio signifies a strategic expansion into Louisiana’s capital city and reinforces the company's commitment to investing in prominent urban markets across the Southeast.

The acquisition of Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge, part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, marks a significant milestone for A&R Group. The boutique hotel is centrally located in downtown Baton Rouge, offering guests prime access to the city’s business district, government offices, and cultural attractions, including the Shaw Center for the Arts and the Mississippi Riverfront.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting well-positioned assets in dynamic and growing markets,” said Ken Patel, CEO of A&R Group. “Baton Rouge has a vibrant economy and a rich cultural scene, making it an ideal location for our portfolio. Hotel Indigo’s unique brand identity and exceptional location present a strong opportunity for long-term value and growth.”

A&R Group plans to enhance the guest experience through targeted capital improvements while maintaining the unique character that defines the Hotel Indigo brand. The company will leverage its extensive management expertise to optimize operations and solidify the hotel’s status as a premier destination for business and leisure travelers in Baton Rouge.

This marks A&R Group's second hotel in Louisiana and their 27th hotel in their portfolio. With this new property, A&R Group continues to build on its track record of successful hotel investments across six states, featuring partnerships with major brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and IHG.

“We are excited to establish a presence in Baton Rouge and become part of this thriving community,” added Zach Hoyt, President of Development at A&R Group. “Our focus on operational excellence and disciplined investment will ensure that Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge remains a top-performing asset and a preferred choice for visitors to the city.”

About A&R Group:

A&R Group is a premier hotel development and investment firm based in Gulf Shores, Alabama. With a robust portfolio of properties across the Southeastern United States, the company specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing hotels under leading brands from Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. A&R Group is committed to creating long-term value for its partners through a combination of strategic investment and superior operational management.

