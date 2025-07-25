A&R Group Expands Hotel Portfolio into Florida’s Panhandle with Acquisition of Fairfield Inn & Suites Destin

Fairfield Inn & Suites Destin Exterior - Night

A&R Group enters Florida’s Panhandle with the $18M acquisition of Fairfield Inn & Suites Destin, marking a key step in its Southeastern U.S. growth strategy.

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&R Group, a leading hotel development and investment firm based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has officially expanded its footprint into the Florida Panhandle with the acquisition of the 100-key Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Destin, FL. The transaction closed in June 2025 and marks a strategic milestone in A&R’s Southeastern U.S. growth initiative.

Situated along the high-traffic Emerald Coast Parkway, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Destin sits in the heart of one of Florida’s most visited leisure markets. Surrounded by major attractions including Henderson Beach State Park, Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park, and the Destin Commons retail district, the hotel is well-positioned for long-term performance in a demand-rich market.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy of investing in high-barrier-to-entry markets with strong year-round tourism and upside potential,” said Zach Hoyt, President of Development at A&R Group. “Destin is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier destinations, and this hotel offers both stable in-place income and meaningful value-add opportunity.”

The company plans to initiate a comprehensive renovation of the property beginning in Q4 2025, with completion expected by mid-2026. The capital improvement plan includes upgrades to guestrooms, public spaces, and exterior areas to align the hotel with Marriott’s latest brand standards.

Backed by a 24-year Marriott franchise agreement, the hotel will continue to operate under the Fairfield Inn & Suites flag and benefit from Marriott’s global distribution platform and loyalty network of more than 200 million members.

With this acquisition, A&R Group now owns and operates over 25 hotels across six states, representing brands from Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. The Destin acquisition was capitalized with a total budget of $18,000,000, including conventional senior debt financed by Pen Air Credit Union.

“Our firm is focused on creating long-term value for our partners by combining operational excellence with disciplined investment strategy,” added Ken Patel, CEO of A&R Group. “We’re excited to bring that philosophy to the Florida Panhandle.”



