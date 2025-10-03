Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: October 02, 2025 Statement from NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare and State Police Superintendent Steven G. James We are closely monitoring the situation with the Canadian Border Services Agency, which currently has a diminished capacity to process commercial vehicles through primary inspection at the border. This has caused significant commercial truck traffic in Western New York. While this is not an issue that originated here in New York, it continues to impact the traveling public and commercial truck traffic in Western New York. The Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority and State Police remain in constant contact with our local partners. Variable message signs warning truck drivers are visible all across the State Thruway system and on state roads in Western New York advising commercial traffic of potential traffic delays. Additionally, at the request of state agencies, the Trucking Association of New York has warned its members of significant delays at the Canadian border and the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) has sent updates on regional traffic disruptions to the Western New York community. Additionally, the State Department of Transportation has closed access from I-190 to the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge at exit 31, diverting all truck traffic in cooperation with New York State Police to the exit at the Summit Park Mall Staging Area. New York State Police Troop T has assigned additional patrols to the area to assist with exit closures and monitor and manage traffic flows. In addition, Troopers are working to ensure that commercial vehicles waiting to cross the Peace Bridge are not parking on the highway. Currently the following roads and ramps are closed in the region, as first reported by NITTEC: I-190 North at Exit 24 (Witmer Road) in Niagara

I-190 North ramp to Exit 8 (Niagara Street) in Buffalo

I-190 North ramp to Exit 9 (Peace Bridge) in Buffalo

I-190 South ramp to Exit 8 (Niagara Street) in Buffalo All relevant state agencies are engaged in addressing this situation, including managing and advising commercial trucks to reroute and avoid these border crossings until the situation is resolved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.