Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: December 09, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $6.8 Million Project to Enhance Safety at Key Wantagh State Parkway Interchange Upgraded Ramps Will Improve Traffic Flow at Busy Old Country Road Interchange in Nassau County New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on a $6.8 million project to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at the interchange of the Wantagh State Parkway and Old Country Road (Exit W2) in Nassau County. The project will modify two existing ramps in the interchange’s northwest quadrant to provide additional room for vehicles to exit and enter the highway and reduce instances of traffic queuing on the parkway. Both ramps were originally constructed nearly 90 years ago and no longer meet modern design standards. Additional improvements will bolster the roadway’s resistance to severe weather events and provide increased accommodations for pedestrians. “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to build back our infrastructure, New York State is creating a 21st century transportation network that will keep or communities connected and prosperous,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “These improvements to the Old Country Road interchange of the Wantagh State Parkway will make it easier to exit and enter the highway and improve mobility for tens of thousands of Long Island drivers who travel along this busy artery every day.” The Old Country Road interchange is strategically located near the convergence of three major towns – Hempstead, North Hempstead, and Oyster Bay – and it provides access to a host of local destinations, including nearby court facilities, industrial parks, commercial shopping and residential developments. As part of the project, the entrance ramp from westbound Old Country Road to southbound Wantagh State Parkway will be reconstructed to soften the curve and extend the acceleration lane, providing additional space for traffic entering the highway. The exit ramp from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to westbound Old Country Road will also be realigned and extended to provide improved mobility and reduce potentially hazardous instances of exiting traffic queuing on the parkway. Both ramps are expected to remain open during major construction. Additional improvements include new drainage structures to improve resiliency during storms, new steel guiderails, and upgraded curb ramps and pedestrian facilities at the intersections with Old Country Road. New plantings specifically designed for suburban areas and featuring trees, shrubs and pollinator plants native to Long Island will also be added to the interchange. This new mini forest will reduce carbon impacts, help filter stormwater and provide an oasis for insects, birds, and other animals. The project is scheduled to be complete by summer 2026. State Senator Siela Bynoe said, "Long Island depends on safe, reliable roadways to ensure smooth travel for thousands of commuters, yet outdated infrastructure in some of our busiest areas can create congestion that slows families and workers alike. As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, I have fought for dedicated funding to address these long-standing needs, support programs that strengthen our transportation network, and protect the roads Long Islanders rely on — all to help reduce traffic and make daily travel smoother. I am pleased to see this critical work moving forward at the Wantagh Parkway interchange. This project will expand and modernize the ramps, improve traffic flow, and make our roads safer for the families, workers, and visitors who rely on them every day." Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine, “This project will make a critically important and highly trafficked location much safer. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to infrastructure improvements, which are improving the quality of life for all Long Islanders!” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.