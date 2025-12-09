Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: December 09, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of New Roundabout Along State Route 29 in Saratoga County Single Lane Roundabout Will Reduce Congestion and Keep Traffic Flowing at Important Intersection New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $3.4 million project that enhances motorist safety and improves traffic flow along a crucial travel route in Saratoga County that serves as a key gateway to the historic City of Saratoga Springs. The project successfully reconfigured the former four-way, signalized intersection of New York State Route 29, Rowland Street, and Petrified Sea Gardens Road in the Town of Milton into a modern, single-lane roundabout. This new design effectively reduces congestion and minimizes potential points of vehicle conflict at a location less than three miles from Saratoga Springs’ bustling downtown district. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering leadership, New York continues to invest in smart, innovative infrastructure solutions that enhance safety and quality of life for communities across the state. The completion of this roundabout is a significant milestone that will improve traffic flow and safety for thousands of motorists daily, while directly addressing the need for better connectivity along a vital corridor. It also ensures that visitors and residents can travel more efficiently to popular destinations like the Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Performing Arts Center - two of the Capital Region’s premier tourist destinations." State Route 29, also known as Washington Street, is a major east-west artery that connects neighborhoods in the Town of Milton to popular attractions and job generators in Saratoga Springs. Rowland Street is a key north-south local connector that provides access to residential communities and the Saratoga County Airport. The new roundabout improves overall traffic conditions by reducing idling time and allowing vehicles to navigate the intersection more efficiently. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds, with head-on and right-angle (T-bone) crashes essentially eliminated. They also remove the need for electric-powered traffic signals. Watch a video about how to safely navigate a roundabout. The New York State Department of Transportation worked to minimize disruptions throughout the construction process to ensure smooth travel for all summer visitors and no impact on the start of the race season at the Saratoga Race Course. Senator Charles E. Schumer said, “The intersection of Rowland Street and Petrified Sea Gardens Road is part of one of Saratoga’s most vital routes. Thanks to $1 million in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we’ve paved the way for a safer roundabout that will improve traffic flow. Now, it will be easier for residents and visitors to reach the historic Saratoga Springs and travel throughout Saratoga County more easily and safely. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use to improve safety along this key gateway.” State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “This new roundabout will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for Milton and Saratoga County residents at this important arterial for the 44th Senate District. Thanks to the NYS DOT for their work on this project.” Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh said, “The introduction of the new roundabout at NY Route 29, Rowland St., and Petrified Sea Gardens Rd. marks an important step in improving safety and easing congestion at one of Milton’s busiest intersections. By providing smoother, more predictable traffic flow, it will help residents and visitors reach our area’s local attractions with greater ease. While any change to familiar routes can take time to adjust to, I believe this improvement will serve the community well in the years ahead.” Milton Town Supervisor and member of the Saratoga Board of Supervisors Scott Ostrander said: “Since our town is the third largest town within the county, it has become a very busy place. The traffic seems to have doubled in volume because of the growth explosion we are facing. Having NYS DOT put a roundabout on State Route 29 & Rowland Street in Milton has kept the traffic flow steady and without any backups. We are very fortunate for the roundabout, and we look forward to more roundabouts within our town because it is a very desirable town that lies just outside the City of Saratoga Springs. It’s a great place to live and raise a family.” About the Department of Transportation

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

