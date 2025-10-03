A Piece of Comic Book History Comes to New York Comic Con Oct. 9-12

Artist Al Plastino Al Plastino's desk Vincent Zurzolo with his comic.

Superman artist Al Plastino’s drawing table will raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

With its heavy, cast iron base and its wooden surface marked from decades of use, this drawing table carries the weight of the years of use and the hundred of pages produced on it.” — Vincent Zurzolo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Plastino was the hand behind Superman’s classic look during the height of the Man of Steel’s comic book popularity from the late ‘40s through the ‘60s. By the end of his illustrious career, Plastino’s contributions to DC history included credits as the co-creator of Supergirl and the villainous Brainiac, as well as the teen-age Legion of Super-Heroes. He retired in 1989 and died in 2013 at age 91.The drawing table that Plastino kept in his studio – at which he produced much of his celebrated output – will be on hand at New York Comic Con Oct. 9-12 at the Javits Center in midtown Manhattan. And this remarkable pop culture artifact will be helping to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, explains Vincent Zurzolo, president of ComicConnect, the premier online auction site for comics and pop culture collectibles.During NYCC, contemporary comic book artists will be invited to sit at Plastino’s table and create original artwork. “NYCC always brings in an amazing array of comic artists, with many of these big names agreeing to pay homage to Al by working at his drawing table,” Zurzolo says. “These top talents will be producing original art throughout the convention.”The pieces will then be sold during ComicConnect's Event Auction 64, with all proceeds going to St. Jude's. The drawing table itself and matching chair are also being featured in the online auction, which kicks off Nov. 17.“With its heavy, cast iron base and its wooden surface marked from decades of use, this drawing table carries the weight of the years of use and the hundred of pages produced on it, and the characters who were first brought to life under Plastino's pen,” Zurzolo says.Plastino and his collaborators drew hundreds of pages for DC Comics. He was also a prolific comic strip artist of such titles as Nancy, Batman and Robin, and Superman. But the piece he was most proud of was for a Superman story in which the Man of Steel visits President John F. Kennedy in the White House and reveals his secret identity. The story was in partnership with the administration, which was promoting the president’s physical fitness program.Kennedy was assassinated before the story could be published. The next administration, under Lyndon B. Johnson, encouraged DC to release the story, and Plastino created a new image in the president’s honor. The Kennedy Library archives the original.“Al Plastino’s name is legendary among comic book fans,” Zurzolo says. “We’re proud to be able to show his drawing table at NYCC while raising money for St. Jude’s.”Zurzolo and top ComicConnect staffers will be in Booth 3535 at New York Comic Con. The Al Plastino St. Jude’s Charity Sketch-a-thon will run throughout NYCC, Oct. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.ComicConnect is accepting consignments for Event Auction 64 . Call 212-260-4147 or 888-779-7377.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.