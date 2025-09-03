ComicConnect Brings Nearly 200 First-Edition Comics in 'The True North Collection' to Auction

Detective Comics Marvel Comics Fantastic Four

Remarkable collection of highly-sought-after comics heads to auction

As the prices for unrestored comics increase, so will those for restored copies. They become more desirable and attainable, as they are ‘more affordable,’ comparatively speaking.” — Vincent Zurzolo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Auction #63 is open for bidding and ComicConnect will be the center of attention with the True North Collection – nearly 200 comics, all of which are #1 issues or first appearances.The collection was painstakingly compiled by a businessman, a comic book lover from childhood who became a collector and investor in 2008, when he and his family saw the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), “Iron Man.”“Older comic book values started to really appreciate as a result of the MCU movies,” he said. “That is when I decided to start collecting and investing in comic books . I compare buying comics to buying art. I would display the comics on the wall for me and my family to enjoy, knowing that they would go up in value over time.”The True North Collection includes a selection of restored comics, all returned to their original quality by the well-known team of Matt and Emily Meyers of Philadelphia. Vincent Zurzolo , CEO of ComicConnect, the largest online marketplace for comic books and pop culture collectibles, said, “This collection represents a veritable time capsule of new characters and stories in comics history from the Golden Age up to now. It was incredibly exciting to see a collection like this, acquired over years of careful curation.”The collector said, “I made a list of all the key Marvel superheroes, and the plan was to buy all their first appearances and solo titles in high grades. I had a display made to hold 100 comics, and I made a list of 100 comic books to buy.”Although he didn’t grow up reading DC comics – such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the like – he found he couldn’t ignore key issues from the Golden Age. The problem is that Golden Age comics, which date from the 1930s and 1940s and are increasingly rare, can sell for millions in decent condition.Over the last 15 years, ComicConnect has had several million-dollar-plus sales of Action Comics #1 (1938), featuring the debut of Superman. For example, a book graded at 8.5 sold in 2021 for $3.25 million.The Toronto collector had noticed that Emily and Matt Meyers had done a particularly beautiful restoration on an early Batman, and he realized that was the key to adding Golden Age issues to his collection.Restoration, although much more mainstream today, still remains slightly controversial among comic book collectors and investors, with some arguing that it preserves important cultural artifacts, while others don’t like the idea of tampering with a book’s current condition.Although techniques have become archivally sound in recent years, a restored book won’t fetch the same price that an unrestored one would.“The comic book industry is the only industry that devalues restoration to this extent,” the collector said. “That doesn’t make sense to me. Artworks are restored all the time.”In 2024, ComicConnect set a record for a restored comic book: $794,750 for a 9.0-graded copy of Action Comics #1. “As the prices for unrestored comics increase, so will those for restored copies,” Zurzolo said. “They become more desirable and attainable, as they are ‘more affordable,’ comparatively speaking.”Emily Meyers said that every restoration presents its own challenges. “We put so much love and time into our work,” she said. ““There’s some restoration out there that’s not well done. But I think as time goes on and techniques improve, there will be more openness within the community.”“I have seen many restoration experts with varying degree of skills and specialties, but I’ve never seen anybody with the skill, talent, technique and artistry that Emily and Matt possess,” Zurzolo said. “These are some of the best looking restored copies of Golden Age keys that I have seen in my nearly 40-year career in comics.”With superheroes occupying such a prominent, and seemingly permanent, place in pop culture, the collector decided that it was time to bring his one-of-a-kind trove to market.“I have really enjoyed collecting these comic books and sharing them with my family and friends,” he said. “Now I am close to retirement, and it is time to let these books go for someone else to collect, invest and enjoy them.”When deciding whom he would entrust with his collection, he settled on ComicConnect because of their track record and reputation in the industry. “I think Vincent is the best sales person out there,” he said. “These are special comics, and he’s the right guy to bring them to market.”One book in his collection, a restored Action Comics #1 graded at 9.4, will not be part of the auction, but rather will await a private sale through ComicConnect. “This restored Action Comics #1 is the highest quality one that I have had the privilege of selling,” Zurzolo said.Meanwhile, the Toronto resident figures he’s finished with collecting. “Once you have a collection like I have, it’s hard to go back and start collecting again,” he said.ComicConnect’s Event Auction #63, which runs through Sept. 18, will feature a selection of vintage comics and original art. For more information visit comicconnect.com.

