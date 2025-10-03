OSCE promotes detainees’ rights with training and monitoring guidelines

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the Commissioner of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Human Rights and the Centre for Development and Justice International, conducted a two-day training course focused on improving the monitoring of places of deprivation of liberty.

The training aimed to strengthen Uzbekistan’s capacity to protect the rights of detainees and align monitoring practices with international standards. It introduced a newly developed Methodology for Preventive Monitoring Visits, designed to standardize procedures across the country and ensure that individuals deprived of liberty can safely voice their concerns without fear of retribution.

Throughout the course, participants engaged with international experts in areas such as preventive visits, ethical standards for monitoring, gender sensitivity, evidence assessment and reporting methods. Practical exercises and group discussions were held to deepen understanding of best practices in planning, delivering and following up on monitoring visits.

The training reflected a continuation of the longstanding co-operation between the OSCE and the Ombudsman’s office, which has included capacity building, treaty accession support and development of systematic monitoring practices since 2006. This collaboration has consistently focused on enhancing access to justice for vulnerable groups and preventing mistreatment in detention facilities.

Effective monitoring of places of deprivation of liberty is an essential element in promoting respect for human rights and the rule of law. By enhancing oversight and ensuring ethical, transparent practices, such efforts contribute to building trust and accountability and supports ongoing reforms.