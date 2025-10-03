Enhancing Border Security: OSCE Highlights Progress and New Partnerships in Kyrgyzstan.

Bishkek, 3 october 2025 — The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB), in co-operation with the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, welcomed donors and partners to an event highlighting progress under the extra-budgetary project “Reducing the Risk of Illicit Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), Conventional Ammunition (CA), and Explosives across the Borders of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The project, launched with support from international partners, is designed to reduce risks of illicit trafficking, strengthen border security, and enhance public safety in Kyrgyzstan and the wider Central Asian region. By improving detection, stockpile management, and operational readiness, the initiative directly contributes to regional stability and security.

In his remarks, Ambassador Volker Frobarth, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, thanked the Border Service for its strong ownership and commitment, which ensure co-ordinated and sustainable efforts. He also expressed appreciation to the project’s donors, whose contributions have enabled the delivery of specialized trainings, infrastructure upgrades, and the strengthening of K-9 and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities.

Since its launch, the project has delivered dozens of targeted activities, including:

Specialized trainings on physical security, stockpile management, and SALW identification;

K-9 train-the-trainer programmes on the detection of weapons, ammunition, and explosives;

Exchanges with international partners to share best practices in arms control and border security;

Infrastructure improvements to support long-term operational readiness.

The event also marked the official launch of a new partnership with the Fondation Suisse de Deminage (FSD), following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2025. This co-operation will focus on strengthening EOD and K-9 capacities, improving stockpile security, and organizing joint national and regional initiatives.

Representatives from the Border Service, embassies, and partner organizations, including the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, Lazarus Training, the Austrian Armed Forces, Poland’s Specialized Training Centre, UNODC, INTERPOL, and the German Verification Centre, joined the discussions.

“By reducing the risks of illicit trafficking and enhancing Kyrgyzstan’s border security, this project supports not only national priorities but also regional and global stability,” said Ambassador Frobarth. “Sustained donor support and close collaboration with our national and international partners will be essential to building on these achievements.”

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek remains committed to supporting Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to prevent illicit arms trafficking, improve public safety, and strengthen border security in line with international obligations and OSCE commitments.