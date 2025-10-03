Austrian and Albanian judges exchange experiences on administrative justice with OSCE Presence’s support

A delegation of 29 Austrian judges - members of the European Association of Administrative Judges and the Austrian Association of Administrative Judges – carried out a two-day study visit to Albania, on 2 and 3 October 2025, with the support of the OSCE Presence. The programme introduced the delegation to key Albanian justice institutions and concluded with a high-level roundtable on comparative perspectives of administrative justice between Albania and Austria.

On the first day, the Austrian judges were welcomed at the High Judicial Council by Chair Ilir Rusi, who outlined the Council’s role in safeguarding judicial independence, accountability and career development. At the School of Magistrates, the delegation learned about initial training and continuous education programmes for judges and prosecutors. The visit continued at the Administrative Court of Appeal in Tirana, where Austrian and Albanian judges exchanged views on administrative jurisprudence and observed a court hearing.

The second day featured a roundtable on Administrative Justice: Comparative Perspectives from Albania and Austria. The event brought together the Austrian delegation and Albanian judges from the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, the Administrative Court of Appeal and the First Instance Administrative Court of Tirana. Discussions focused on justice system efficiency from a European perspective, key features of the Austrian and Albanian models, developments in environmental law and the growing role of artificial intelligence in administrative adjudication.

“The role of administrative judges is central, and in the Albanian context, to date, maybe a little bit undervalued. Administrative law can and must play its role in making citizens and also foreign investors, for example, feel safe and secure, ensure fairness and prevent corruption”, Deputy Head of Presence Clarisse Pasztory said at the opening of the conference. Austrian Ambassador to Albania Monika Zach, Chair of the High Judicial Council Ilir Rusi, President of the Administrative Judges of Austria Claudia Pinter, Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court Ilir Panda, Vice President of the Association of European Administrative Judges Eva Wendler and Chair of Albania’s Administrative Appellate Court Ardian Dvorani also spoke at the event. Participants praised the OSCE’s special approach to supporting judicial institutions in the country, and Dvorani presented the idea of creating the Association of Administrative Judges of Albania.

The study visit offered a valuable opportunity to strengthen co-operation between judicial institutions in Austria and Albania, foster mutual learning and promote innovative approaches to building a more effective and transparent system of administrative justice.

The OSCE Presence in Albania remains committed to supporting justice institutions in enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency, in line with its mandate to promote the rule of law and public trust in the judiciary.