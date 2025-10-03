Completion of $8.7M Bridge Project for Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of an $8.7 million project that rehabilitated two bridges along heavily traveled roadways in Suffolk County, enhancing safety and improving travel for tens of thousands of Long Island motorists who cross these structures every day. The project added new high-performance bridge joints and made other improvements to the Great Neck Road (County Route 47) bridge over Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) in the Town of Babylon and the Robert Moses Causeway bridge over Ocean Parkway in the Town of Islip, extending the service life of the structures for approximately 50 years. The Robert Moses Causeway and Great Neck Road are both busy arteries that provide access to some of Long Island’s most popular destinations, including schools, parks, beaches and countless businesses.

“Investing in infrastructure that enhances safety and keeps people and goods moving for many decades to come is essential to the future of Long Island and our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This project not only provided immediate upgrades to two bridges that are vital to travel on Long Island, but it will also ensure that these important crossings remain in service for another half century, fostering continued growth and prosperity for our local communities.”

Originally constructed in the early 1960s, both bridges received extensive upgrades as part of the project. The existing bridge joints — which traverse the road and cause bumps for traveling vehicles — were replaced with ultra-high-performance concrete, strengthening the structures and providing motorists with a smoother, safer ride. Bridge bearings, critical components that provide stability and flexibility to the structures, were also replaced and repairs were made to the steel girders and concrete supports to further enhance their long-term durability.

The Robert Moses Causeway is a major access route to Long Island’s amazing beaches and recreational attractions, including Robert Moses State Park, Jones Beach, Gilgo State Park and the fishing docks at Captree State Park. Great Neck Road is a vital county road connecting businesses, homes, parks and schools in North Amityville and Copiague and provides a pedestrian crossing over Sunrise Highway for Copiague’s high school and middle school.

New York leads the nation with one of the most ambitious bridge programs in the country, making record investments to modernize its transportation infrastructure. Since August 2021, NYSDOT has invested $1.029 billion on highway and bridge projects across Long Island, demonstrating an unprecedented commitment to strengthening and preserving critical infrastructure.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The completion of this project is another demonstration of Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to rebuilding and strengthening critical infrastructure across Long Island and New York State. By modernizing bridges like these along the Robert Moses Causeway and Great Neck Road, we are helping to keep Long Island’s communities connected and improving quality of life for residents.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Robert Moses Causeway and Great Neck Road bridges are critical connectors for Long Islanders and vital to our local economies. I’m proud to have secured the federal funding to ensure these bridges remain safe and reliable for travelers and continue serving Long Island for decades to come.”

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Bridges link communities, and these bridges connect Long Islanders to opportunities and with one another. That is why the restoration of these heavily traveled overpasses is important to our region. The work completed will strengthen these vital connections and extend their functionality for decades to come. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for investing in infrastructure that keeps Suffolk County moving safely and efficiently.”

Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow said, “Our roads and infrastructure are vital to our local economy. With Long Island having the most registered drivers in New York State, re-investing in our roadways demonstrates our commitment to supporting local businesses while ensuring the safety of our communities. I’m proud to support this effort and the positive impact it will have on District 11.”

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “Maintaining our roads and investing in public infrastructure remains a top priority in Suffolk County. I am thankful for this municipal cooperation to ensure these critical projects are complete and that our motorists remain safe.”

Long Island Contractors’ Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “Our bridges are vital arteries connecting businesses, schools, and communities across Suffolk County and Long Island. As we continue to rehabilitate our critical infrastructure across the region, LICA is grateful for this investment which ensures that these bridges remain safe for the thousands of our neighbors who rely on them every day.”

