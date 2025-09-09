PhoenixTeam Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Strengthening Security and Trust in Its Phoenix Burst GenAI Platform

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit, which also covers its generative AI platform, Phoenix Burst. This achievement underscores PhoenixTeam’s commitment to the highest standards of data security, confidentiality, and reliability, positioning the platform as a trusted partner for highly regulated industries.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an information security standard that validates an organization’s controls for security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. PhoenixTeam successfully completed its SOC 2 Type I audit with the support of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body specializing in SOC 2 audits across industries. The independent assessment evaluated PhoenixTeam’s internal controls, policies, and procedures against the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria.

“SOC 2 compliance is a critical milestone for Phoenix Burst and our clients,” said Tela Mathias, CEO of Phoenix Burst. “Mortgage lenders, federal agencies, and financial institutions need GenAI solutions they can trust. This achievement demonstrates our security-first approach and reinforces that Phoenix Burst is built to meet enterprise-grade standards.”

SOC 2’s rigorous requirements ensure that customer data is safeguarded through established organizational practices. Achieving this compliance demonstrates PhoenixTeam’s commitment to not only meeting today’s standards but continuously maintaining secure systems and controls. With this certification, PhoenixTeam is already preparing for the next stage of compliance maturity, while continuing to build confidence among clients adopting Phoenix Burst to accelerate workflows, reduce risk, and modernize processes.

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.