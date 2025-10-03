North America Cooked Meat Market : $62,213.3 Million in 2021, projected to hit $101.97 Billion by 2031, at CAGR of 4.5%

North America Cooked Meat Market 1

Rise in demand for convenience food items and surge in business-related travel and tourism have boosted the growth of the North America cooked meat market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America cooked meat market size generated $62.21 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $101.97 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in demand for convenience food items and surge in business-related travel and tourism have boosted the growth of the North America cooked meat market. However, lack of skilled workers and high cost of cooked meat products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in number of food joints such as hotels and restaurants would open new opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16566 Growing demand for convenience food including ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook, urbanized population, and penetration of the fast food outlets are likely to bolster the growth of the North America cooked meat market during the forecast period.Ready-to-eat meat or cooked meat is meant for direct consumption that does not require any kind of further processing. It is sold through various distribution channel such as food service industry and retail channel such as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores and others. Food service industry includes full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, fast food out outlets, hotel and other businesses that deal in serving cooked meat for direct consumption.Ready-to-eat or cooked meat is being considered as closet alternative to regular meat that people take raw and processed uncooked meat to their home for cooking. Growing demand for convenience food including ready-to-eat and read-to-cook food and changing consumption behavior are likely to upsurge the demand for cooked meat including cooked meat. For cooked meat, consumers can have it through food service industry or they can have it in retail stores. Increased demand for cooked meat has encouraged meat manufacturing companies to launch cooked meat products in the ready-to-eat food category.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-cooked-meat-market/purchase-options Expansion of residential areas, food chain outlets and availability of the cold storage systems in convenience and small retail stores are further supporting the growth of the cooked meat market during the forecast period. However, availability of meat alternative products in cost-effective prices and rise in demand for low fat and calories food products and plant based meat products are expected to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among consumer hampers the growth of the North America cooked meat market.The market is segmented on the basis of type, breading, sales channel, product type and country. On the basis of type, the North America cooked meat market is categorized into poultry, beef, pork and others. On the basis of breading, the market is segmented into, breaded and unbreaded. By sales channel, market is segregated into food service, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce and others. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into frozen, fried and canned. Country wise, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16566 The North America cooked meat market is analyzed across several countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market across the U.S. dominated in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the market. However, the market across Mexico is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.The North America cooked meat industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bolton Group S.r.l., Goya Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Koch Foods LLC, Kraft Heinz Company, Link Snacks, Inc., Perdue Farms, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc. and Yum! Brands, Inc.Trending Reports:U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-canada-value-added-deli-and-produce-market-A11157 U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/US-dry-aging-beef-market U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-infant-and-kids-probiotics-market-A06112

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.