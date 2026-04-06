Governor Stein Proclaims April as Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month

Today Governor Josh Stein proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month to spread awareness of this devastating crime that impacts the lives of millions of Americans each year. According to the latest data on sexual violence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 45.1% of all women and 16.9% of all men in the United States have experienced some form of sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime.

“Sexual assault is a devastating crime that can leave lasting impacts on survivors and their families,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must continue working with law enforcement, victim services, and community partners to support survivors, prevent these crimes, and ensure accountability for offenders.”

To show support for survivors of sexual violence, North Carolinians are encouraged to join others around the country on April 7 by wearing teal and sharing images across social media using #SAAM2026.

“The need for continued education and awareness is evident in the startling statistics reported each year in our state and across the country,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “We should all ask ourselves what we can do to make a difference to prevent these crimes and support survivors within our communities.”

By definition, sexual violence is any unwanted physical or verbal advances including sexual activity, abuse, harassment, and assault. Sexual assault can affect people of any gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or religion. It can also occur online or through various means of technology. This can include posting or sharing sexual pictures of someone without their consent, as well as non-consensual sexting.

The NC Department of Administration’s Division for Women and Youth (W&Y) funds nearly 100 sexual assault programs in 96 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. These programs offer counseling, 24-hour crisis lines, transportation, and court and advocacy services.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, more than 10,000 people in North Carolina sought intervention services from a W&Y-funded rape crisis center following an experience of sexual violence. This number includes 2,823 children under age 18 and more than 40,000 crisis calls and chats.

As Attorney General, Governor Stein worked with legislators of both parties, district attorneys, scientists, and law enforcement officers to end the largest untested rape kit backlog in North Carolina history. A total of 11,866 kits have been tested, and from those kits, 5,113 samples have been entered in the CODIS DNA database. CODIS has matched samples to 2,845 hits, leading to 272 arrests.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, please know that help is available. For resources, including a directory of state-funded sexual assault agencies, visit the NC Division for Women and Youth website.

Read the proclamation.

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About NCDOA and the Division for Women and Youth

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. Part of the NCDOA, the North Carolina Division for Women and Youth’s mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.