Eight Times Green: Slovenia Among the World’s Best Green Stories of 2025

SLOVENIA, October 3 - The stories told by Bled, Bela krajina, Bohinj, Brežice, Jeruzalem, Ljubljana, Logarska dolina – Solčavsko and Miren Kras serve as global inspiration for the tourism of the future – the one that builds bridges between communities, respects nature and creates opportunities for a more sustainable and connected world.

The awards were presented last night at the international Green Destinations conference in Montpellier, France, where the Green Scheme of Slovenian Tourism was repeatedly highlighted as an example of a systemic and holistic approach to developing sustainable destinations. Slovenia’s focus on a green future brings international recognition and serves as inspiration on a global level. Green Destinations(open in a new window) brings together over 600 destinations from more than 60 countries.

Bela krajina – Zero Waste, All Wins: Running Towards a Waste-Free Future

Lahinja Trail has grown from a local running event into Slovenia’s first completely Zero Waste event. By reducing waste by 13% per participant, with the support of 107 dedicated volunteers and setting an example that inspires other organizers, it sets new standards for sustainable event management. The event takes place in November – outside the main tourist season – promoting sustainable tourism while protecting the area’s precious biodiversity.

Ljubljana – Ljubljana Tourism Week

Since its launch in 2022, Ljubljana Tourism Week has grown into an event with over 150 activities for all ages and interests, co-created this year by more than 60 partners. Held around World Tourism Day on September 27, it allows the residents of Ljubljana to explore the city’s cultural, culinary and creative offer throughout the week. The initiative encourages locals to see their city through visitors’ eyes, meet tourism professionals and understand how tourism contributes to quality of life in Ljubljana.

Bohinj – From Forks to Plates: 100% Local

The From Forks to Plates project promotes the production and use of local food, connecting producers with restaurateurs, markets and consumers. Its goal is to increase local self-sufficiency, raise awareness of local products and ensure logistics to make them more accessible. The project contributes to sustainable development and preserves the Bohinj countryside while raising awareness of the importance of consuming fresh, locally produced ingredients and supporting the local economy.

Bled – Beyond the Postcard: Multimedia Exploration of Authentic Experiences

In 2023, Bled Tourism launched a multimedia project aiming to transform Bled from a “place to see” into a destination “to experience”. Uniting three powerful storytelling formats, the project features the film Adventure of a Lifetime, The Bled Podcast and the book Bledology. Together, they provide a comprehensive, authentic and immersive story of Bled, grounded in emotion, knowledge and inspiration. The initiative supports strategic destination goals such as extending guest stays, encouraging exploration of lesser-known paths and increasing visibility of local experiences under the Bled Local Selection brand. Each medium reaches a different audience—visual, auditory, and literary—ensuring broad accessibility and appeal. Beyond promotional value, the project actively supports the destination’s sustainability strategy by dispersing visitor interest and highlighting less-visited areas and local community stories.

Miren Kras – Flavors of Love: Month of Asparagus and Cherries

Miren Kras and Brda joined forces in the innovative cross-border culinary project Flavours of Love, linking seasonal flagship ingredients – asparagus from Goriška and Brda cherries – with culinary initiatives Krasna Kuhnja and Brdalicious. By connecting knowledge, resources, restaurateurs and wineries from three wine regions (Brda, Vipava Valley, and Kras), the project not only targets diverse audiences but also strengthens the entire farm-to-plate supply chain, elevates culinary quality, and creates a recognizable shared story. The campaign’s highlight was a Gala Dinner featuring 9 chefs, 9 dishes, and 9 top wines from three wine regions, while the professional programme addressed challenges in hospitality and sustainable production in the broader cross-border area, including Italian Brda. The project achieved excellent results in menu sales, restaurateur training, regional recognition and attendance at key events – the Asparagus Festival and Brda Cherry Festival.

Brežice – Brežice Selected: From Local Providers to a Collective Brand

In Brežice, fragmented and disconnected local offer prompted a strategic unifying approach. Based on a national model, The Brežice Institute for Entrepreneurship, Tourism, and Youth created the collective Brežice Selected brand, uniting local farmers, winemakers, restaurateurs, artisans and other providers. The brand focuses on sustainability, authenticity and quality, offering professional support to participants. The Brežice Selected certificate is awarded to products and services that meet high standards and include local ingredients or reflect the tradition and lifestyle of the municipality. The initiative increases visibility, encourages collaboration, and raises quality, becoming an important tool for sustainable development, community cohesion, and balanced tourism growth.

Logarska dolina – Solčavsko: A Wool Story of Community, Tradition and Sustainability

The Bicka Sheep Wool Festival celebrates the indigenous Jezersko-Solčava sheep, a breed adapted to the steep slopes of the Kamnik-Savinja Alps. The event is a key pillar of local development, cultural landscape preservation and safeguarding shepherding and craft heritage. The festival features a market of local products, demonstrations of shepherding and craft skills, creative workshops, and cultural programs. Solčavsko hosts three wool processing studios serving as educational and creative hubs. Bicka has become an internationally recognized event that brings together generations, includes vulnerable groups, promotes sustainable development, and highlights the importance of sheep farming for preserving the open cultural landscape.

Jeruzalem – St. Martin’s Day with the Soul of Tradition and Sustainability

St. Martin’s Day in Jeruzalem, Slovenia, started as a local harvest celebration with wine tasting and social gathering. With growing interest and the creation of a territorial collective brand based on sustainability values, the event has evolved into a structured destination-level celebration, with coordinated programming, stakeholder collaboration and sustainable planning. Growth brought challenges: traffic on narrow rural roads, increased plastic use, unclear product origins, and limited human and financial resources. Today, the festival attracts visitors from across Slovenia, neighboring countries, and increasingly from farther abroad. As recognition grows, so do expectations for quality programming, sustainable logistics, and an authentic experience reflecting the values of Jeruzalem Slovenia.

Source: Slovenian Tourist Board