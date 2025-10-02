Prime Minister Golob: "Europe is based on shared values, joint action and unity"

SLOVENIA, October 2 - In addition to the highest representatives of EU institutions and other international institutions, over 40 European leaders were invited to the summit.

As part of the summit, Prime Minister Golob participated in a round table discussion on strengthening European economic security. In his address at the round table, which, among others, was also attended by German Chancellor Merz, Irish Prime Minister Martin and Swiss President Keller-Sutter, he emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships with like-minded countries in the EU neighbourhood and reducing energy dependence, particularly through renewable energy sources, which decreases dependence and strengthens Europe's competitiveness.

On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Golob attended a meeting dedicated to strengthening European cooperation in the fight against drugs. At the meeting, the leaders emphasised their firm commitment to combating drug trafficking and addressing drug-related threats in Europe. Slovenia took this opportunity to join the European coalition against drugs. In addition to Slovenia, 33 other countries joined the initiative.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Golob made a statement to the media, in which he first summarised the key points of the round table on strengthening European economic security. He said that the discussion focused on the need for Europe, amid trade tensions, to look to new markets in other parts of the world to replace those it is losing in the U.S.A. "For a small economy like Slovenia, this is crucial, but we need to connect better within the European continent, not just the European Union. If every country tries to conquer markets on its own, it simply won't be competitive against either China or the U.S.A. We also discussed how to find strategic partnerships with like-minded countries that share our values in securing rare earths and strategic goods, such as energy," he emphasised. He added that, in this case too, the only possible way is for Europe to unite.

The Prime Minister went on to emphasise that Slovenia supports the ban on importing Russian energy products into Europe. "Slovenia stopped imports some time ago, so of course we support Europe becoming completely independent of Russian energy supplies. This is precisely what Europe is based on, not only on shared values, but also joint action and unity. It is strongest when we are united," the Prime Minister made clear.

In his statement, the Prime Minister also commented on the initiative for a legislative referendum on voluntary euthanasia. He said that the law was put to a consultative referendum in 2024 based on a democratic decision that this was an important civilizational issue and that the people should therefore be asked about this decision. "The majority of those who voted in the consultative referendum decided convincingly that they wanted to have such a legislative option. The law was drafted accordingly, and we are satisfied with it and will defend it in this spirit in the referendum. There is nothing wrong with a referendum, but I am convinced that it was our duty to fulfil the will of the people expressed in the referendum, and I believe that the people will once again express the same will in the referendum," he said.

The European Political Community functions as a platform for political dialogue at the highest level, bringing together European countries inside and outside the EU since 2022. It was established primarily in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, with the aim of strengthening political coordination and the collective resilience of European countries.

Yesterday evening, ahead of the European Political Community summit in Denmark, Prime Minister Golob also attended a gala dinner hosted by King Frederik X of Denmark.