New Book Where Did Our Game Go? by Nick & Dean Douglas Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Nick and Dean Douglas have reached Amazon best-seller status in multiple categories with their new book, Where Did Our Game Go ?, an investigative examination of the billion-dollar transformation of college football. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book explores how the sport has evolved from a cherished tradition to a high-stakes business, revealing the powerful forces transforming America’s Saturday pastime.Drawing on detailed reporting and numerous interviews, the authors examine how television agreements, conference realignments, and the emergence of name-image-likeness (NIL) compensation have transformed college sports. The story extends beyond scores and statistics to reveal a complex web of decision-makers: commissioners acting like corporate strategists, universities balancing loyalty with power, and athletes transitioning from unpaid amateurs to full blown entrepreneurs.The book explores key flashpoints that signal a new era for the sport. From the high-profile moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference, and the collapse of the Pac-12, Where Did Our Game Go? examines how each decision reverberates through athletic departments, recruiting pipelines, and fan communities. The authors also dive into the truth behind the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on the sport, which saw financial pressures accelerate seismic shifts and expose long-standing tensions.Balanced and thoroughly researched, the book avoids nostalgia and sensationalism and instead unveils the real story behind how college football has reached its current crossroads. Through vivid scenes and data-driven analysis, the authors show how billion-dollar television contracts and athlete compensation are transforming the sport’s identity—and what that means for the next generation of players and fans.Nick and Dean Douglas carry extensive media experience and are lifelong observers of college athletics, sharing a passion for uncovering the forces that shape the games people love. Their collaborative work combines investigative rigor with a storyteller’s eye for the human drama behind institutional change. Where Did Our Game Go? achieved best-seller within hours of release, underscoring the public’s appetite for a deeper understanding of the sport’s evolution.For more information about Where Did Our Game Go and the authors, please visit: www.wheredidourgamego.com

