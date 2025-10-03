Storecove Achieves Double-Digit Market Share in Belgian Peppol Registrations

Storecove

HILVERSUM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove , a global provider of e-invoicing and Peppol connectivity, announced that it had secured a double-digit market share (14.5%) in Belgian Peppol registrations, establishing itself as one of the top three SMP/AP providers in the country.This achievement underscores Storecove’s role as a critical infrastructure provider behind Belgium’s accelerating adoption of Peppol. Unlike traditional providers, Storecove’s white-label approach powers numerous ERP, accounting, and financial software platforms, enabling seamless connectivity for tens of thousands of businesses.“Many businesses may not see our name directly, but our technology is already enabling their invoices to flow securely and compliantly across borders,” said Dolf Kars, CCO at Storecove. “Our white-label model allows partners to integrate Peppol capabilities into their own offerings, multiplying our reach and accelerating adoption across the global market.”Belgium is rapidly advancing toward its government deadline for nationwide Peppol readiness, with over 347,000 active or parked registrations and more than 30,000 new registrations added this summer alone. In this fast-evolving landscape, Storecove’s growing market share highlights its role in providing scalable, reliable connectivity.While other providers focus on direct customer acquisition, Storecove’s strategy of powering trusted partners gives it a unique multiplier effect. This approach not only ensures stability and compliance for end-users but also helps entire industries adopt e-invoicing at scale.“Our mission is to make compliance simple and invisible,” added Patrick Steenkist, the CEO of Storecove. “By empowering providers with our technology, we accelerate digital adoption not just for individual companies, but for entire supply chains.”About StorecoveStorecove is a global leader in Peppol and e-invoicing connectivity, enabling companies and service providers to comply with international standards for electronic invoicing and procurement. Through its flexible API and white-label model, Storecove powers some of the world’s leading financial and software platforms, simplifying cross-border compliance and accelerating digital adoption.

