Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

With regard to the smart streetlight wildlife sensor industry, there has been a noticeable growth in its market size lately. Anticipated to increase from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025, this market experiences a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This escalation during the preceding period is due to factors such as the progressive adoption of smart city programs, heightened demand for power-efficient street lighting systems, an escalation in the use of IoT-based environment, and wildlife supervisory systems, growing road safety, and wildlife protection concerns, and increased government aid for sustainable city infrastructure.

The marketplace for intelligent wildlife sensor streetlights is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years, accelerating to a value of $2.06 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The surge during this forecast period is due primarily to a growing consciousness about integrating biodiversity preservation into urban development, increased use of adaptive light systems for minimizing light pollution, and a heightened focus on preventive maintenance of intelligent streetlight systems. Furthermore, there's also rising usage of wireless communication technologies within lighting networks. Key trends within this period include advancements in the fusion of multiple sensors for integrated lighting and wildlife surveillance, progress in the production of solar-powered intelligent streetlight systems, innovations in edge computing for instantaneous wildlife tracking, improvements in adaptive lighting methods for energy efficiency, and the creation of interoperable IoT platforms for smart urban environments.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Market?

The escalation in attention towards conserving biodiversity and guarding wildlife is predicted to spur the expansion of the smart streetlight wildlife sensor market. The idea of biodiversity and wildlife protection encompasses the ongoing preservation and management of diverse species, habitats, and ecological systems to uphold the ecological equilibrium and guarantee the endurance of plant and animal species. This focus is intensifying due to the escalating consequences of climate change, causing extensive loss of habitat, compromising ecosystems and posing a threat to countless species crucial to keeping the ecological balance and bolstering human survival. Smart streetlight wildlife sensors play a significant role in this area by detecting the movements of animals, curbing light pollution, and mitigating human-animal conflicts, thereby promoting secure cohabitation. For example, the Parliament of the United Kingdom reported in October 2024 that the UK, under the auspices of the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), has committed to preserving 30% of its terrestrial and aquatic territories for nature by 2030. Consequently, the heightened attention towards biodiversity and wildlife protection is giving impetus to the smart streetlight wildlife sensor market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Market?

Major players in the Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Industry?

Prominent companies in the smart streetlight wildlife sensor market are progressively embracing innovative systems such as energy-saving LED and solar-powered streetlights. These initiatives aim to decrease environmental harm, minimize human-animal disputes and boost security in ecologically vulnerable areas. Energy-saving LED and solar street lights are efficient solutions that merge low-power LEDs with solar power to produce economical and eco-friendly illumination. For instance, Signify N.V., a lighting corporation based in the Netherlands, instigated a wide-ranging community lighting scheme in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, specifically in the vicinity of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, in April 2025. The initiative commissioned over 5,000 LED and solar streetlights throughout more than 300 forest villages, escalating safety in regions susceptible to wildlife interactions. The initiative not only heightened rural nighttime convenience but also aided in extending work alternatives and facilitated children to pursue evening studies. Curated in alliance with FINISH Society and the local forest department, the initiative also brought forth an awareness calendar centered on forest and wildlife preservation. This highlights Signify's pledge towards rural enhancement and sustainable growth through the transformative potential of illumination.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Market Growth

The smart streetlight wildlife sensor market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Sensor Type: Infrared Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Camera-Based Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Other Sensor Type

2) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Urban Areas, Highways, Parks, Residential Areas, Other Application

4) By End-User: Municipalities, Smart Cities, Transportation Authorities, Environmental Agencies, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Infrared Sensors: Passive Infrared Sensors, Active Infrared Sensors, Thermal Infrared Sensors

2) By Ultrasonic Sensors: Single Beam Ultrasonic Sensors, Multi Beam Ultrasonic Sensors, 3D Ultrasonic Sensors

3) By Camera-Based Sensors: Thermal Imaging Cameras, Low Light Cameras, High Resolution Cameras, Multispectral Cameras

4) By Acoustic Sensors: Directional Acoustic Sensors, Omnidirectional Acoustic Sensors, Ultrasonic Acoustic Sensors, Passive Acoustic Sensors

5) By Other Sensor Type: Radar Sensors, Lidar Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Hybrid Multi-Sensor Units

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Market By 2025?

In the Smart Streetlight Wildlife Sensor Global Market Report 2025, North America was recognized as the top region in the year 2024. Predictions indicate that Asia-Pacific is set to experience the greatest growth in the future. The report provides information on diverse geographical locations, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

