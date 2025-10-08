AI-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market Projected to Grow at 22.2% CAGR Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI) acute stroke triage market size, has seen significant growth in the past few years. By 2024, it will expand from $1.41 billion and reach $1.72 billion by 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The rise during this historic period may be traced back to factors such as a higher occurrence of stroke in the elderly, an increase in stroke mortality and morbidity, a surge in chronic diseases, enhanced governmental awareness programs, and expansion of the healthcare infrastructure.

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced acute stroke triage is projected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, escalating to $3.83 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The predicted growth during this period is due to factors such as increased funding in stroke care, adoption of new strategies for stroke management, greater healthcare accessibility in emerging economies, growing societal awareness of stroke symptoms, and heightened emphasis on immediate medical treatments. Key trends during this projection period encompass progress in imaging analysis, creation of AI-based decision support platforms, breakthroughs in mobile stroke units, investments in cloud-based healthcare facilities, R&D in telemedicine incorporation, and advancements in virtual reality training for healthcare personnel.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered acute stroke triage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28135&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market?

The escalation in stroke occurrences is projected to stimulate the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market in the future. Stroke is defined as an ailment occurring due to the interruption of blood supply to the brain that causes cellular damage and may lead to severe impairment or fatality if not promptly addressed. The escalation in stroke instances is predominantly linked to hypertension, since elevated blood pressure amplifies the likelihood of obstructions or ruptures in brain vessels. AI-based acute stroke triage facilitates stroke diagnosis by swiftly scrutinizing brain scans which is indispensable for timely identification of stroke type and intensity. They diminish diagnostic hold-ups by giving precedence to critical situations, thereby enhancing treatment response time and patient outcomes. For example, as per the Stroke Foundation, an Australian non-profit organization, in September 2024, approximately 45,785 Australians suffered a stroke in 2023, amounting to one stroke every 11 minutes, with around 34,793 of these being inaugural episodes. Thus, the escalation in stroke occurrences is propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Viz.ai Inc.

• Aidoc Medical Ltd.

• RapidAI Inc.

• Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited

• Harrison.ai Pty Ltd

• Infervision Inc.

• Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Industry?

Prominent businesses in the market for acute stroke triage powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are concentrating on generating cutting-edge solutions, such as sophisticated AI algorithms, with the aim of increasing diagnostic precision, speeding up triage, and improving clinical outcomes. High-level AI algorithms are complex computational techniques that utilize data to identify patterns, generate forecasts, and assist intelligent decision-making. For example, in April 2023, RapidAI Inc., a U.S.-based cerebrovascular imaging solutions firm, acquired the FDA 510(k) clearance for Rapid Noncontrast Computed Tomography (NCCT) Stroke. This AI solution for non-contrast CT imaging is employed to identify potential intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and large vessel occlusion (LVO) from standard CT scans. This system analyses NCCT images automatically, providing triage and prioritization alerts via PACS, email, and the Rapid mobile app. As a result, it reduces the time from arrival to imaging and decision-making, enhances transfer and treatment decisions, lowers the delay for advanced imaging and improves access to comprehensive stroke care in all types of hospitals.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Emergency Medical Services, Research Institutes, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Radiology Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Clinical Decision Support Software, Imaging And Diagnostics Software, Workflow Management Software, Data Integration And Interoperability Platforms, Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Tools

2) By Hardware: Medical Imaging Devices, Edge Computing Devices, AI Processing Units, Workstations And Servers, Networking And Storage Devices

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Consulting Services, Cloud-Based Deployment and Managed Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered acute stroke triage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-powered-acute-stroke-triage-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market?

In the 2025 global report for AI-powered acute stroke triage, North America led as the largest market region. The forecast indicates a potential growth trajectory. All regions included in the report were Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-global-market-report

Ai In Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-devices-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning Ai Or Ml Medical Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-or-machine-learning-ai-or-ml-medical-device-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.