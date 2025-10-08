Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

TBRC’s Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the AI-assisted brain diagnosis solution has seen significant expansion in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $1.74 billion in 2024 to $2.19 billion in 2025, enjoying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. Factors contributing to this upsurge during the historic period include a higher occurrence of neurological conditions, improved awareness about healthcare, an increasing load of mental health issues, a rise in the elderly population, growth in hospital facilities, and a rising emphasis on early detection of diseases.

In the coming years, the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-supported diagnosis solution market is set to witness a remarkable expansion. The market is predicted to reach $5.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. This growth during the projected period could be linked to various factors such as enhanced government involvement in digitizing healthcare, an increase in the prevalence of preventive healthcare measures, a rise in the number of specialized diagnostic centers, a burgeoning preference for non-invasive diagnosis among patients, and an uptick in collaborations between public and private healthcare. Key trends projected for this period include advancements in neuroimaging, the creation of tailored diagnostic platforms, innovative hybrid diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, increased investment in AI research and development, the incorporation of big data analytics into brain health, and the use of virtual reality for cognitive assessments.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market?

The surge in cases of neurological conditions is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the brain artificial intelligence (AI) supported diagnosis solution market. Neurological conditions are health disorders that impact the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, resulting in a variety of symptoms, including cognitive, motor, and sensory impairments. The upward trend in neurological diseases is associated with the aging global population, as aging progressively impacts neuronal function, curtails brain plasticity, and raises oxidative stress, all of which contribute to the onset and evolution of these disorders. Brain AI-supported diagnosis solutions facilitate in diagnosing neurological disorders by offering quick, precise, and objective analysis of brain imaging or electrical activity. These solutions augment clinical decision-making, aid in early detection of conditions like stroke, concussion, and Alzheimer's, and assist in personalized treatment plans. For example, the National Health Service, a UK-based government agency, reported in July 2024 that 487,432 patients had been diagnosed with dementia (a degenerative brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and daily activities) by June 30, 2024, a rise of 3,155 cases compared to May 31, 2024. Consequently, the mounting prevalence of neurological conditions is propelling the growth of the brain AI-assisted diagnosis solutions market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market?

Major players in the Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Viz.ai Inc.

• Aidoc Medical Ltd.

• RapidAI Inc.

• Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Ceribell Inc.

• Infervision Inc.

• Quibim S.L.

• Brainomix Ltd.

• Hyperfine Inc.

• QMENTA Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled diagnosis solution market are prioritizing the development of state-of-the-art solutions, such as deep learning platforms, that improve diagnostic precision, real-time evaluation, and clinical decision-making process. These deep learning platforms are smart digital systems that use sophisticated neural networks and data analytics to scrutinize brain electrical activity or imaging data, identify minute anomalies, and offer valuable insights for medical practitioners. For example, BrainScope Company Inc., an American neurotechnology firm, debuted its cutting-edge deep learning platform with a Large Neural Model (LNM) in June 2025. This platform utilizes innovations akin to large language models (LLMs) for electroencephalogram (EEG) data, allowing for automated analysis devoid of specialized quantitative EEG (qEEG) interpretation. It caters to various brain health issues, including concussion, stroke, and early detection of Alzheimer's, offering quick, objective and clinically relevant insights. Moreover, this platform aids in the creation of refined biomarkers vital for precision-based clinical trial recruitment, preliminary diagnosis, and tailored treatment.

How Is The Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market Segmented?

The brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Technology: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Application: Disease Detection, Patient Monitoring, Radiology Analysis, Surgical Robotics Assistance

5) By End User: Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Imaging Systems, artificial intelligence (AI)-Optimized Processors, Data Storage Systems, Networking And Communication Devices, Workstations And Diagnostic Terminals

2) By Services: Consulting And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Deployment And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed AI Services

3) By Software: Diagnostic Imaging Analysis Software, Machine Learning And Deep Learning Algorithms, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Data Management And Analytics Platforms, Cloud-Based artificial intelligence (AI) Platforms

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market?

In the Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Global Market Report 2025, North America leads as the region with the most substantial market size in the given year. It includes an outlook on its expected growth trend. Covered in the report are regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

