‘Regenerative Visions’: at the Italian Pavillon of Expo Osaka 2025, Art that Purifies the Air

The Door - Luigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku - Airlite® natural pigments on canvas

Luigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku's exhibition combines aesthetics and environmental technology with works that reduce pollutants by up to 90%.

OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka is hosting “Regenerative Visions. Light, Matter, Art” an extraordinary exhibition by artist Luigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku that redefines the boundary between art and environmental sustainability. The works on display are not just for contemplation: they are active devices for ecological regeneration, capable of purifying the air and transforming every wall into an anti-smog filter.WHEN ART BECOMES ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGYThe installation includes four canvases and three sculptures inspired by Italian and Japanese landscapes: streams in the undergrowth, Zen gardens, botanical gardens. Each work is created using natural pigments and special photocatalytic paints capable of reducing up to 90% of atmospheric pollutants, transforming the aesthetic experience into a concrete environmental benefit.The technology behind the works originated in Lombardy and represents one of the most innovative frontiers in urban sustainability. The paints used activate a photocatalysis process which, in the presence of light, breaks down pollutants in the air, neutralizing smog, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful particles.A CULTURAL BRIDGE BETWEEN ITALY AND JAPANVeggetti Kanku's works create a visual dialogue between two aesthetic traditions deeply connected to nature. The landscapes chosen by the artist—from streams in Italian forests to contemplative Japanese Zen gardens, from Renaissance botanical gardens to oriental plant compositions—celebrate a shared vision of harmony between man and the environment.“I wanted to create works that were both a tribute to natural beauty and a concrete tool for environmental regeneration,” says Luigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku. “The Italian and Japanese landscapes I have depicted speak a universal language: that of the need to care for our planet through beauty.”FROM LOMBARDY TO THE WORLD: ITALIAN TECHNOLOGYThe AirliteⓇ photocatalytic paint technology used in the exhibition was developed in Lombardy and has already proven its effectiveness in numerous international urban projects. Murals created with these special paints can already be found in cities such as Rome, Milan, London, and New York, transforming urban surfaces into natural air purifiers.Each square meter of surface treated with these paints is equivalent, in terms of purification capacity, to the action of a mature tree. A single painted wall can neutralize the polluting emissions produced by dozens of cars, offering a scalable solution that can be applied to buildings, public artworks, and indoor installations.BEAUTY AS A DRIVER OF REGENERATIONVeggetti Kanku's installation fits perfectly with the theme of the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025, which sees beauty as the common thread for a more harmonious and sustainable future. The exhibition demonstrates how art can go beyond its contemplative function to become an active agent of environmental transformation.“Regenerative Visions” proposes a new paradigm: that of art that is not limited to representing nature, but contributes concretely to its preservation. Each work becomes a manifesto of a possible harmony between aesthetics and ecology, between human creativity and environmental regeneration.ART AS A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCEVisitors to the Italian Pavilion can enjoy a unique experience that combines different sensory and emotional dimensions:- Visual: the contemplation of evocative landscapes that blend Italian and Japanese traditions.- Environmental: the physical perception of cleaner air thanks to the purifying action of the works.- Cultural: understanding how art and technology can work together for the common good.- Emotional: the discovery that beauty can be truly regenerative.A UNIVERSAL MESSAGEThe exhibition “Regenerative Visions” conveys a powerful and universal message: sustainability can and must also be a shared culture, an emotion, a story that inspires and engages. Veggetti Kanku's art demonstrates that technology and creativity are not opposed, but can converge to offer innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.At a time when air quality in cities is a growing concern, this exhibition opens up concrete perspectives: imagine public buildings, schools, hospitals, and subway stations transformed into living air purifiers through functional works of art. A future in which every urban space actively contributes to collective well-being.EXHIBITION INFORMATIONTitle: Regenerative Visions. Light, Matter, ArtArtist: Luigi Christopher Veggetti KankuVenue: Italian Pavilion, Expo 2025 OsakaDates: October 5-13, 2025 (Sustainability Week)Works on display: 4 canvases and 3 sculptures (catalogue attached)Technology: AirliteⓇ Air-purifying photocatalytic paints by The Blue Planet SpAEffectiveness: Reduction of up to 90% of atmospheric pollutantsPRESS CONTACTSIlaria ReEmail: ilaria.re@italbiotec.itTel: +39 392 4751449Italbiotec S.r.l.Luca MattioccoEmail: luca.mattiocco@italbiotec.itSegreteria LGCAEmail: segreteria@chimicaverdelombardia.itTel: +39 02 89754564NOTES FOR EDITORSLuigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku is an artist who works at the intersection of art, science, and environmental sustainability. His works are characterized by the use of innovative materials and technologies that transform art into an active tool for ecological regeneration.The AirliteⓇ photocatalytic paints by The Blue Planet SpA used in the works are coatings that, through a process of photocatalysis activated by light (natural or artificial), break down polluting molecules in the air, including NOx (nitrogen oxides), VOCs (volatile organic compounds), and fine particulate matter.The Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka develops the theme “Art regenerates life - Beauty connects lives,” celebrating Italian beauty as a driver of sustainable innovation and intercultural dialogue.Images and press materials available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.