Expo Osaka 2025: Lombardy presents sustainability at the Italy Pavillon - International dedicated workshop

International workshop “Circular innovation: materials, technologies, and creativity to regenerate the future” - October 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lombardy presents itself as a European leader in the circular bioeconomy at Expo 2025 in Osaka with the international workshop “Circular innovation: materials, technologies, and creativity to regenerate the future”, hosted at the Italian Pavilion from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.The event, promoted by the Lombardy Region and the Lombardy Green Chemistry Association (LGCA), is part of Sustainability Week (October 5-13, 2025) and represents a unique opportunity to showcase Lombardy's excellence in the field of industrial sustainability to the Asian market.A €12 BILLION INDUSTRYLombardy remains the European leader in the circular bioeconomy, with a value generated of over €12 billion and more than 13,000 companies engaged in strategic sectors such as green chemistry, bioenergy, biotechnology, and sustainable waste management. This sector is constantly growing, as evidenced by the 22% increase in green patents registered in the last four years, demonstrating the region's vibrant capacity for innovation.INNOVATIVE FORMAT AND EXCELLENT CONTENTThe workshop adopts a dynamic format inspired by TED Talks, combining scientific and entrepreneurial content to illustrate how the bioeconomy is transforming production models. At the heart of the event are cutting-edge industrial cases representing Lombardy's excellence:- Regenerative materials: bio-based solutions from agri-food waste for construction, fashion, design, and packaging with The Blue Planet SpA – AirliteⓇ, mineral paint that purifies the air; Vegea Srl, vegan fabrics from wine; Smush Materials Srl, compostable packaging made from mycelium; Montecolino SpA, leader in textile recycling and the first in Italy with Cradle to Cradle 2025 certification.- Sustainable water and energy: innovations for wastewater reuse, nutrient recovery, and renewable energy with Italbiotec Srl– V-rotex, modular technology for efficient purification, and Simbiosi, a startup for energy from circular flows.- Well-being and care: bio-based cosmetics and nutraceuticals with BiCT Srl, functional ingredients from biomass using sustainable biotechnologies, and Roelmi HPC, European leader in cosmetic active ingredients from renewable sources with patented technologies.ART THAT PURIFIES: THE “REGENERATIVE VISIONS” EXHIBITIONThe Italian Pavilion is also hosting the exhibition “Regenerative Visions. Light, Matter, Art” by artist Luigi Christopher Veggetti Kanku, who interprets the theme of regenerative beauty through four canvases and three sculptures inspired by Italian and Japanese landscapes.The revolutionary element of the installation lies in the technology: the works are made with natural pigments and special ArtliteⓇ paints by The Blue Planet SpA that can purify the air, reducing pollutants by up to 90%. This technology, developed in Lombardy and already used in urban projects in cities such as Rome, Milan, London, and New York, transforms art into an active device for environmental regeneration.ITALY-JAPAN BRIDGE FOR NEW PARTNERSHIPSThe initiative aims to build concrete bridges with Japan, recognized as a world leader in green chemistry and the bioeconomy. In addition to technical presentations, the event will feature:An exhibition area with prototypes and innovative materialsNetworking sessions to promote dialogue between Lombardy and Japanese companiesB2B matchmaking opportunities to develop new sustainable industrial supply chainsSUSTAINABILITY AS A SHARED CULTUREThe workshop fits perfectly with the theme of the Italian Pavilion, which sees beauty as the common thread for a more harmonious and sustainable future. The combination of industrial case studies, business meetings, and artistic installations demonstrates how sustainability can become not only an environmental practice, but also a shared culture and aesthetic vision.PARTICIPATION AND CONTACTSThe event is open to the Expo public and international operators. For information on the workshop content and to request personalized B2B meetings:Ilaria Re - Lombardy Green Chemistry AssociationEmail: ilaria.re@italbiotec.itTel: +39 392 4751449Luca Mattiocco - Italbiotec S.r.l.Email: luca.mattiocco@italbiotec.itLombardy Green Chemistry AssociationSegreteria: segreteria@chimicaverdelombardia.itTel: +39 02 89754564NOTES FOR EDITORSLombardy Green Chemistry Association (LGCA) is the Lombardy bioeconomy cluster that brings together companies, research centers, and institutions to promote sustainable innovation in the fields of green chemistry, biotechnology, and the circular economy.Expo 2025 in Osaka will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and represents one of the world's most important showcases for innovation and sustainability.The Italian Pavilion, designed by architects Mario Cucinella and Gary Nevill, develops the theme of beauty as a driver of sustainable regeneration, combining art, science, and industry in an engaging narrative of Made in Italy.

