New Novel Monarch(y) by Shirleen Moore Offers a Look at Transformation and Identity as an Unforgettable Journey

Monarch(y) by Shirleen Moore is a fantasy novel that takes readers into the world of magic and the personal journey of transformation.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new voice in young adult literature emerges with the release of Monarch(y), a fantasy novel by author Shirleen Moore that invites readers into the imagined world of magic, monarchy, and the personal journey of transformation.Set partly in the author’s real-life hometown of Allegany County, Maryland, Monarch(y) follows sixteen-year-old Sophia Spencer, an adopted teen whose quiet life is turned upside down when she receives an invitation to attend a mysterious academy in a hidden magical realm. What begins as a command quickly becomes a revelation, as Sophia discovers not only her unique magical abilities but also her royal lineage and a destiny far greater than she could have imagined.The story captures the emotional tension between self-worth and survival as Sophia struggles with betrayal, political intrigue, and competing loyalties. Through friendships, romantic entanglements, and trials of power, she is forced to confront difficult truths about who she is and who she must become. Her internal journey echoes a central metaphor throughout the book : transformation, as she evolves from a caterpillar into something much more powerful.Beyond the captivating world-building and magical politics, the novel touches on real-world emotions young adults frequently battle with. Be it trust, isolation, ambition, or the fear of not belonging. Sophia’s journey is both personal and universal, relating to readers who are on their own path of self-discovery. Monarch(y): Caterpillar is the first installment in a planned series and ends with Sophia stepping into the next stage of her growth, with more trials, secrets, and revelations still ahead. The sequel, titled Chrysalis, is currently in development.The book is available now through major booksellers online.About The AuthorShirleen Moore is a new novelist who has a passion for storytelling, and it's matched by her promise of empowering youth with the essence of education. A mother and lifelong dreamer, she has brought imagination, warmth, and heartfelt honesty into her writing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.