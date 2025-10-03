A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St. Paul’s 2025” to offer a Chinese musical celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival for all

MACAU, October 3 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and coordinated by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the Mid-Autumn concert “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St. Paul’s 2025” will be staged at the Ruins of St. Paul’s at 8:00pm and 9:00pm on 6 October . The concert will see the Macao Chinese Orchestra perform a selection of festive melodies and feature special guest vocalists Vivian Chan and Kane Ao Ieong, blending traditional Chinese music with the scenic backdrop of Macao’s World Heritage site in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival with residents and visitors alike.

As a featured programme of the 5th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival, the concert will present familiar festive classics under the resident conductor of Macao Chinese Orchestra Liao Yuan-Yu, such as “Colourful Clouds Chasing the Moon” and “Full Moon and Blooming Flowers”, as well as “Lilau Square”, a piece that embodies characteristics of Macao. Local singers Vivian Chan and Kane Ao Ieong will also perform well-known pop songs including “Red Bean” and “The Moon Represents My Heart”. The audience can expect a unique musical experience at the Ruins of St. Paul’s that bridges tradition and modernity and enjoy the charm of Macao’s cultural landscape.

The concert is free of charge. In addition to attending in person, anyone interested can enjoy the live broadcast through multiple platforms, including the “IC Art” Facebook page, WeChat official accounts “IC Macao” and “IC_Art_Macao”, the “Macao Chinese Orchestra” Facebook page and WeChat official account “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM”, as well as TDM’s website and mobile application.

To ensure the safety of the audience, crowd control measures will be implemented in designated areas on the day of the concert. Entry to the area will be suspended once the capacity limit is reached. In the event of adverse weather conditions such as rain or thunderstorms, the concert may be cancelled, and audience members should pay attention to and follow the on-site instructions. For more information, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo, Facebook pages “IC Art” and “Macao Chinese Orchestra”, WeChat official accounts “IC_Art_Macao” and “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM”, or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.