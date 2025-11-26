MICE statistics for the first three quarters of 2025

MACAU, November 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events rose by 10.3% (+36) year-on-year to 385 in the third quarter of 2025, and the number of participants & attendees grew by 8.2% to 567,000. MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) were estimated at approximately MOP2.02 billion, up by 9.8% from the same quarter in 2024 (MOP1.84 billion, revised).

There were 360 meetings & conferences held in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 11.1% (+36) year-on-year; number of participants grew by 9.2% to 68,000. Number of exhibitions went up by 28.6% (+4) year-on-year to 18, and the number of attendees rose by 9.1% to 497,000. The exhibitions attracted 1,590 exhibitors and 19,813 professional visitors, with international exhibitors and professional visitors accounting for 6.2% and 5.2% of the respective totals, up by 0.2 and 4.4 percentage points year-on-year respectively. Number of incentives totalled 7, with 1,444 participants.

Analysed by subject, most of the events were centred on “Commerce & Management” in the third quarter, at 42.9% (165) of the total; this was followed by events about “Medical & Health” (47), “Information Technology” (42) and “Culture” (41), at 12.2%, 10.9% and 10.6% respectively. As regards type of event, “Association Meeting” (160), “Corporate Meeting” (131) and “Government Meeting” (60) constituted 41.6%, 34.0% and 15.6% of the total number of MICE events, while “Exhibition” (18) made up 4.7%.

In the first three quarters of 2025, number of MICE events grew by 25.7% (+272) year-on-year to 1,331. MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in the Macao SAR were estimated at approximately MOP3.72 billion, down by 9.4% from the same period in 2024 (MOP4.10 billion, revised) due to a decrease in the number of non-local general exhibition attendees in the first and second quarters.

Number of meetings & conferences grew by 26.3% (+260) year-on-year to 1,250 in the first three quarters, and number of participants went up by 7.3% to 149,000. Exhibitions rose by 12.5% (+5) year-on-year to 45, while number of attendees dropped by 1.8% to 840,000. Incentives totalled 36, up by 24.1% (+7) year-on-year.