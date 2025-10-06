Smart Mattress Market Size Worth $3.68 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Smart Mattress Market Worth?

The expansion of the smart mattress industry has been swift in past years, rising from a worth of $1.92 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $2.19 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The significant growth during the historic phase can be linked to heightened awareness of sleep health, a surge in disposable income, a growing occurrence of sleep disorders, an uptake in smart home adoption, and an increasing demand for personalised comfort.

Expectations are high for the smart mattress market size to experience considerable expansion in the coming years. The projection suggests a growth to $3.68 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the increasing incorporation of AI and IoT technologies, growing demands for remote healthcare monitoring, rising interest in wellness-oriented consumer goods, a child population with increasing sleep requirement needs, and heightened investments into smart bedroom solutions. Noteworthy trends to watch out for during the forecast period include progress in sensor and tracking technologies, new features in sleep monitoring, integration of smart mattresses into smart home ecosystems, the emergence of app-controlled sleep systems, and innovations in temperature regulation technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Mattress Market?

The escalating occurrence of sleep-related health conditions is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart mattress market. Sleep disorders are medical issues that repeatedly interfere with the quality, timing, or length of a person's sleep, subsequently impacting their overall health and daily functionality. These disorders encompass conditions like insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, circadian rhythm sleep disorders, and parasomnias. The rocketing incidence of these chronic sleep disturbances can be attributed to heightened stress and lifestyle-oriented factors which disturb the body's inherent sleep-wake rhythm and obstruct recuperative sleep. Smart mattresses contribute to the management of sleep disorders through the integration of advanced sensors and adaptable technologies that observe sleep behaviors and provide real-time adjustments for support. They boost restful sleep by enhancing comfort, minimizing disruptions, and facilitating tailor-made sleep settings. For example, in April 2024, Sleep Doctor LLC, a sleep wellness company based in the US, documented that over 30 million Americans are afflicted by obstructive sleep apnea, with an estimated 80% of cases still going undiagnosed. Consequently, the escalating frequency of sleep disorders is fuelling the growth of the smart mattress market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Mattress Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Smart Mattress Industry?

Smart mattress industry's main players are concentrating on the creation of technologically superior options, such as intelligent sleep solutions, which better individual health and comfort through personalization. Intelligent sleep solutions are integrated systems created by the amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies. These solutions study sleep behavior and configure bedding or mattress preferences in real-time, based on the bio-data collected. For instance, in October 2023, DeRUCCI Group, a company from China that specializes in smart sleep technologies, introduced their Smart Sleep Line. This line features inventive inclusions based on AIoT like AI mattresses that come with adjustable bases, AI swift sleep systems designed to fight insomnia, and intelligent pillows that offer relief from snoring. The AI embedded in these products uses exclusive algorithms to provide support that is personalized and real-time, improving spinal alignment by as much as 40% and allowing each user to make independent modifications. The launch also presented prime sleep medicine centers that offer tracking of sleep health and customized treatments employing state-of-the-art monitoring technologies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Mattress Market Share?

The smart mattress market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Foam, Innerspring, Latex, Hybrid, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Sleep Tracking Technology, Temperature Control Technology, Smart Home Integration, Pressure Mapping Technology, Adjustable Firmness Technology

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales, E-commerce Platforms, Third-party Retailers

5) By End-User: Households, Hotels, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Foam: Memory Foam, Gel-Infused Foam, Polyurethane Foam, High-Resilience Foam

2) By Innerspring: Bonnell Coil, Pocket Coil, Offset Coil, Continuous Coil

3) By Latex: Natural Latex, Synthetic Latex, Blended Latex

4) By Hybrid: Foam + Innerspring Hybrid, Latex + Innerspring Hybrid, Gel-Infused Foam + Coil Hybrid

5) By Other Product Types: Airbed Mattresses, Waterbed Mattresses, Adjustable Air Mattresses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Mattress Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest region in the global smart mattress market. The Smart Mattress Global Market Report 2025 covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides an insight into their projected growth.

