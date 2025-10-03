ICE Arrests Armed Criminal Illegal Alien Outside Houston ICE Office with Knife and Crack Pipe

This repeat offender has illegally entered the U.S. five times—a felony—and despite a previous encounter with ICE was released by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday arrested Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he approached the restricted employee parking lot at the ICE Houston Field Office with a knife and crack pipe.

When approached by ICE law enforcement officers, Rodriguez-Torres voluntarily told them he was from Mexico, tensed up and dropped to the ground. While on the ground, officers observed a sheathed knife hanging from his waist and he was taken into custody. During a subsequent search, officers found a glass pipe typically used to smoke crack cocaine in his pocket.

“A criminal illegal alien—released by the Biden Administration and previously removed four times—armed with a knife in a restricted parking lot outside of an ICE office in Houston,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of threats and risks our officers face every single day as they work to remove the worst of the worst. Yesterday alone, there was this incident with the knife outside the Houston facility, and in two separate incidents criminal illegal aliens using cars as weapons against our officers. This violence against federal law enforcement MUST END.”



Rodriguez-Torres has been arrested and removed by U.S. Border Patrol or ICE officials on four different occasions.

On Dec. 27, 2012, he illegally entered the U.S. near Tecate, California, and was arrested by the Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

On April 14, 2014, he illegally reentered the U.S. for a second time, was arrested by Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

On April 22, 2014, he illegally reentered the U.S. for a third time near Rio Grande City, Texas, and was arrested by the Border Patrol and voluntarily returned

On April 24, 2014, he illegally entered the U.S. for a fourth time, was arrested by Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

Rodriguez-Torres illegally reentered the U.S. a fifth time—a felony—at an unknown date and location and without inspection by an immigration official. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

On Oct. 30, 2024, he was encountered by ICE officers in Seatle, Washington, following his arrest for burglary, but thanks to Biden’s open border policies he was allowed to continue to terrorize Americans.

Despite a 1,000% increase in assaults against our DHS law enforcement officers, they remain steadfast in their mission to enforce the law, defend the homeland, and protect American citizens.