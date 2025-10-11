ICE Law Enforcement Officers, Working Without Pay, Continue Arresting the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Sexual Abusers and Firearm Wielding Assailants

The Democrats’ government shutdown is causing our law enforcement officers to work without pay as they remove violent criminals from American communities

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers continue to keep our streets safe and arrest the worst of the worst from American communities despite working without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown.

“We are not letting the Democrats’ government shutdown slow us down from arresting the worst of the worst from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Some of the scumbags arrested yesterday have convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child, gross sexual imposition, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful and illegal possession of a firearm. These are not people you want in your neighborhood. ICE law enforcement officers, without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown, are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst.”

Worst of the worst arrests yesterday across the country include:

Rubio Ramirez-Zabaleta, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Brazos County, Texas.

Jose Ruben Gomez-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for gross sexual imposition in Mandan, North Dakota.

Walner Josue Alvarado-Sabonje, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for possession of a firearm or ammunition by an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States in the Middle District of Florida.

Sergio Montano-Zaragoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault with semiautomatic firearm in San Mateo, California.

Jesus Adorno-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault causing bodily injury/enhanced family violence in Austin, Texas.

