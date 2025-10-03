Democrats’ Government Shutdown Is Not Deterring ICE as They Continue to Arrest Gang Members, Drug Traffickers, Robbers, and Kidnappers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) remains relentless in its mission to make America safe again. While Democrats across the country continue to prioritize the illegal aliens, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not be deterred. Yesterday’s arrests include a confirmed 18th street gang member, domestic abusers, armed robbers, drug traffickers and kidnappers.

“Sanctuary politicians might put criminal illegal aliens first, but the brave men and women of ICE do not. Day-in and day-out, ICE officers are arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including a 18th street gang member, drug traffickers, robbers, and kidnappers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Even as our officers work without pay due to the Democrat politicians’ shutdown, our mission to keep America safe will not stop.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Darwin Garcia-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and confirmed 18th Street gang member, convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in Middlesex, New Jersey.

Jesus Ramirez-Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of continued violence against a family in Tarrant County, Texas.

Lavardo John Basden, a criminal illegal alien from Bahamas, convicted of carjacking, strongarm robbery in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Luis Ramon Perez-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Western District of Texas.

Gustavo Avelar Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of false imprisonment in Shelby County, Tennessee and kidnapping in DeSoto County, Mississippi.