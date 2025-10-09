Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Continues to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Human Smugglers and Thieves

Our law enforcement officers are working without pay to remove the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON — Despite working without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are continuing to keep our streets safe by arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, human smugglers, and thieves.

“During the Democrats’ government shutdown, our ICE law enforcement officers are working without pay to arrest pedophiles, human smugglers, and other violent criminals from our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not let the government shutdown slow us down from making America safe again. Our law enforcement officers are working around the clock to arrest and remove heinous criminals from our country.”

Worst of the worst arrested from across the country yesterday include:

Jose Estrada-Hidalgo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age in Tarrant County, Texas.

Milton Omar Valdez-Carrasco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminal sexual contact with a minor in Vineland, New Jersey.

Silvino Juan Martinez-Montesinos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of course of sexual conduct in New York, New York.

Calixto Mendez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of solicitation to commit human smuggling in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Rafael Puerto-Urbina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of felony theft of property $10,000 - $60,000 in Shelby County, Tennessee.