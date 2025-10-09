Polls Show Americans Overwhelmingly Support President Trump’s Mass Deportations

78% of Americans support deporting criminal illegal aliens WASHINGTON – The American people overwhelmingly support President Donald J. Trump’s and United States Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem’s mass deportation of illegal aliens from the country, according to two national polls.

Per a Harvard/Harris poll taken October 1 – October 2, 56% of registered voters support deporting all illegal aliens, and a whopping 78% support deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Likewise, a New York Times/Siena poll taken September 22 – September 27 found that 54% of registered voter support “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries.”

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are delivering on the American people’s mandate to deport illegal aliens, and the latest polls show that support for the America First agenda has not wavered,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “The American people, the law, and common sense are on our side, and we will not stop until law and order is restored after Biden’s open border chaos flooded our country with the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Law and order will win the day.”

The recent polling shows that the American people continue to support the DHS law enforcement officers and agents carrying out deportations despite a barrage of left-wing lies, media smears, and extremist attacks threatening their well-being and families.

In recent weeks, the American people have witnessed violent Antifa-aligned radicals shoot at, assault, bite, spit, attack, and ram federal law enforcement with their vehicles simply for doing their jobs to uphold the law and keep Americans safe. ICE alone is facing a 1,000% increase in assaults.

Meanwhile, pro-criminal leftist politicians continue to demonize federal law enforcement and fan the flames of violence and disorder. To add insult to injury, many of those same politicians have now shut down the government to provide taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal aliens, forcing law enforcement to go without pay.