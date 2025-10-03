Two Vehicles Used as Weapons Against ICE Officers in Operation Midway Blitz in Separate Incidents Yesterday

The continued anti-ICE rhetoric spewed by Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson contributes to ICE law enforcement facing a more than a 1000% increase in assaults against them

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemns violent acts against all federal law enforcement as just yesterday in Illinois criminal illegal aliens used their vehicles as weapons against federal law enforcement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were targets of two separate vehicular assaults in the Chicago metro area. In Bensenville, Illinois and again in Norridge, IL criminal illegal aliens weaponized their vehicles in deliberate attempts to ram and injure officers carrying out their sworn duty to uphold our nation’s immigration laws.

“Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals' attacks on law enforcement. This is exactly what happens when Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults—including cars—being used as weapons against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

These back-to-back attacks underscore the dangers ICE law enforcement officers face every day as they remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.

Miguel Escareno De Loera

In the first assault in Norridge, IL, Miguel Escareno De Loera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, rammed his vehicle into an ICE law enforcement vehicle twice. He then jumped a curb and crashed his car into a stop sign—ending his violent assault.

Escareno De Loera entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location, without inspection by an immigration official.

In the second instance, Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, rammed his vehicle into ICE agents during a targeted enforcement operation, and then exited the vehicle and fled into his residence in Bensenville, IL. This criminal illegal alien was later arrested on scene without incident.

Lopez-Funes entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location, without inspection by an immigration official.

Both criminals will remain in custody pending removal proceedings, and the Administration is pursuing criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement.

DHS will restore law and order and continue to protect American communities from criminal illegal aliens who choose violence.