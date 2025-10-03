Brite Benson Returns with Afrobeat Lifestyle Antem “Faaji Daddy”
Produced by Lah Lah, “Faaji Daddy” fuses Afrobeat roots with global sound engineering, delivering a sound that’s love-filled, feel-good, and inspiring. The track embodies faaji — a Yoruba word for enjoyment and celebration — with infectious grooves and magnetic hooks built for dancefloors worldwide.
“Faaji Daddy is more than a song — it’s a lifestyle, a celebration of joy, success, and living unapologetically,” says Brite Benson.
The single’s energy was born in a Maryland studio session where even the sound engineer left the mixing desk to dance. The now-iconic hook came spontaneously when Benson chanted “Faaji Daddy” during a break, sparking a chant that became the track’s centerpiece.
Backed by a cinematic video directed by AdamsGud, the rollout includes vertical cuts for TikTok, a viral #FaajiDaddyChallenge, playlist pitching across Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay, plus global club support from DJs and tastemakers.
With “Faaji Daddy”, Benson transitions from artist to brand — delivering not just music but a movement rooted in culture, confidence, and lifestyle. Fans can expect upcoming live shows, visuals, and activations as the single cements him as a global Afrobeat voice.
