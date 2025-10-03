Singapore Post Invites Public to Celebrate SG60 and World Post Day with '60 Years in 60 Stamps' Philately Showcase

More than just a stamp, this is a pledge of unity. Released for the 1st Anniversary of Independence, the design features people of all races as one, determined to forge a shared identity. The symbolic backdrop of industrial and housing blocks highlights o

SingPost announces the SG60 and World Post Day Philately Showcase, a 3-day event on Singapore’s 60th anniversary and the vital role of postal services.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) proudly announces the SG60 and World Post Day Philately Showcase, a landmark three-day event commemorating Singapore’s 60th anniversary and celebrating the vital role of postal services. From 10 to 12 October 2025, at the heritage-rich Temasek Shophouse, Banyan Cove (28 Orchard Road), this exhibition invites the public, collectors, and history enthusiasts to journey through Singapore’s nation-building story as told through its iconic stamps and postal artifacts.Featuring a special presentation of the “60 Years in 60 Stamps” collection—which includes landmark issues like the 1st Anniversary of Independence and The Singapore Story series—the showcase offers an immersive experience into the evolution of Singapore’s postal heritage and philatelic culture. Visitors can also look forward to the launch of postal heritage-themed postcards and MyStamps, exclusive event datestamps and cachets, and a curated sale of vintage and new philatelic items.Key Event Highlights:Exclusive showcase of the “60 Years in 60 Stamps”, celebrating Singapore’s nation-building journey through stamps.Of note is the 1st Anniversary of Independence (issued on 9 August 1966) and The Singapore Story stamp series (issued on 7 July 1988)Launch of postal heritage-themed “Stories of Our Post Offices” postcards and MyStampsSpecial event cachets and daily datestamps issued to collectorsSale of philatelic items availableConcurrent SG60 Stamp Exhibition (10–12 October)At the Visual Arts Centre’s Exhibition Gallery, a separate SG60 Stamp Exhibition will run concurrently. Organised by the Association of Singapore Philatelists in partnership with the Singapore Philatelic Society, Singapore Stamp Club, and Zui You Philatelic Society, this three-day exhibition presents a captivating display of stamps and postal memorabilia reflecting Singapore’s heritage, history, and nation-building journey.SingPost invites all members of the public to join in this unique celebration of Singapore’s postal history and to mark the nation’s 60th anniversary.About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

