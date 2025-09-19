Singapore-Thailand Joint Stamp Issue: Temple Street Singapore-Thailand Joint Stamp Issue: Tha Chang Wang Luang

Singapore Post and Thailand Post Jointly Launch Commemorative Stamp Issue

We are delighted to mark this significant milestone with Thailand Post. This joint stamp issue reflects the enduring bond between our two nations, and the warm diplomatic relations we have enjoyed.” — GCOO Neo Su Yin

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) and Thailand Post jointly launched a new commemorative stamp issue on 19 September to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Thailand. This special issue highlights the enduring and multifaceted friendship that has flourished between the two nations over six decades, symbolising their strong partnership across cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties.The commemorative set features two beautiful illustrations, each representing a significant landmark from both countries. The Singapore stamp depicts Temple Street, a vibrant and historic street in Chinatown that showcases the rich cultural heritage and a blend of traditional and modern architecture. The Thailand stamp features Tha Chang Wang Luang, a well-known pier and community area near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, famous for its bustling market and historical significance along the Chao Phraya River.“We are delighted to mark this significant milestone with Thailand Post,” said Group Chief Operating Officer Neo Su Yin. “This joint stamp issue reflects the enduring bond between our two nations, and the warm diplomatic relations we have enjoyed since our independence. The designs capture a slice of our unique architecture, serving as a celebration of our shared history and a symbol of our continued partnership.”This special stamp issue is available for sale at Philatelic Counter at the GPO, Philatelic Stores and online shop.singpost.com. The collection includes stamp sets, a commemorative First Day Cover, and a Presentation Pack.About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com MEDIA CONTACTHong Mei Yu - hongmeiyu@singpost.com

