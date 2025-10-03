Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya cracks down on non-compliant employers in Eastern Cape

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Jomo Sibiya, on 1 October 2025, led a multidisciplinary High-Impact Blitz Inspection in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. The robust operation led to the uncovering and enforcement action against several non-compliant employers.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Department of Home Affairs, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, focused on enforcing workplace safety and labour legislation.

During the inspection, significant levels of non-compliance were uncovered in the wholesale sector. Three (3) prohibition notices were issued against a foreign-national-owned shop, which was subsequently closed due to severe safety risks. These included illegal excavations within the premises, unsafe loading of the structure, and exposed electrical wiring. The structure was further declared unsafe for occupation by the local municipality’s fire services.

In addition, eleven (11) contraventions were issued for violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. A further three (3) contraventions were identified under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, relating to:

Section 80: Failure to register as required by legislation

Section 81: Failure to keep proper records of employee earnings

Section 82: Failure to furnish the Compensation Fund Commissioner with annual Returns on Earnings

Speaking during the inspection, Deputy Minister Sibiya said:

“We cannot allow workplaces to become death traps for workers. Employers who disregard the law and expose workers to unsafe and exploitative conditions will face the full might of enforcement. Our mandate as the department is to protect workers’ rights, ensure their safety, and promote fair and sustainable workplace practices.”

This initiative is designed to promote compliance with legislation, protect workers’ rights, and safeguard their well-being in the workplace. It forms part of government’s broader efforts to strengthen labour law enforcement, ensure safe and sustainable workplace practices, and hold employers accountable for upholding the rights and dignity of workers.

Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

