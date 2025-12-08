Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivers keynote address at Meta for Government engagement, 9 Dec

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, will deliver a keynote address at the Meta for Government engagement in Sandton.

The session is convened under the theme “A Government in Conversation”, and will bring together Government communicators and digital specialists for a day of discussion, collaboration and knowledge-sharing aimed at strengthening digital public service delivery in South Africa.

Event details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 9 December 2025

Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: Inanda Club, Forrest Rd & 6th Ave, Inanda, Sandton

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register using this link: https://forms.gle/J1uCWbzC12thAH2F8

Media enquiries:

Mr Wandiswa Nyawuza

Cell: 067 237 3630

Ms Kabelo Tsiane

Cell: 072 793 2538

