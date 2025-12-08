Submit Release
Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivers keynote address at Meta for Government engagement, 9 Dec

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, will deliver a keynote address at the Meta for Government engagement in Sandton.

The session is convened under the theme “A Government in Conversation”, and will bring together Government communicators and digital specialists for a day of discussion, collaboration and knowledge-sharing aimed at strengthening digital public service delivery in South Africa.

Event details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 9 December 2025
Time: 09h00 – 16h00 
Venue: Inanda Club, Forrest Rd & 6th Ave, Inanda, Sandton

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register using this link: https://forms.gle/J1uCWbzC12thAH2F8

Media enquiries: 
Mr Wandiswa Nyawuza 
Cell: 067 237 3630 

Ms Kabelo Tsiane 
Cell: 072 793 2538

