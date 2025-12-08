Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivers keynote address at Meta for Government engagement, 9 Dec
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, will deliver a keynote address at the Meta for Government engagement in Sandton.
The session is convened under the theme “A Government in Conversation”, and will bring together Government communicators and digital specialists for a day of discussion, collaboration and knowledge-sharing aimed at strengthening digital public service delivery in South Africa.
Event details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 9 December 2025
Time: 09h00 – 16h00
Venue: Inanda Club, Forrest Rd & 6th Ave, Inanda, Sandton
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register using this link: https://forms.gle/J1uCWbzC12thAH2F8
Media enquiries:
Mr Wandiswa Nyawuza
Cell: 067 237 3630
Ms Kabelo Tsiane
Cell: 072 793 2538
#GovZAUpdates
