MAX FASHION BRINGS AUTUMN STYLE TO LIFE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the region’s leading value fashion brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection features transitional staples that move seamlessly from summer to autumn, including denim, trench coats, suede jackets, skirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. Suede dresses and jackets start at just AED 65, while t-shirts begin from AED 17, allowing shoppers to embrace the season without compromising on style or budget. These seasonal must-haves are available in GCC at prices customers will love.The women’s range focuses on relaxed tailoring, chic outerwear, and versatile denim, while the men’s edit offers laidback separates, casual jackets, and contemporary denim in fresh washes and cuts. Designed for everyday wear, the collection reflects Max’s balance of comfort, trend-led style, and affordability.The collection is now available at all Max Fashion stores across the GCC and online at www.maxfashion.com

